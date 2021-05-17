Sports briefs

Lark softball team falls

TOPEKA — The Hesston College softball ream ended the season with a pair of losses Friday at the NJCAA Division II Regional tournament.

Hesston fell to Highland Community College 5-2 and Kansas City (Kan.) Community College 6-0.

Stats were not reported.

The Larks end the season 20-24.

HC baseball team falls

ENID, Okla. The Hesston College baseball team fell to National Park College 10-8 Thursday in the NJCAA Division II District play in Enid, Okla.

Hesston is 29-22.

HC soccer team falls

IOLA — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 8-0 Sunday in the NJCAA Division II, Region VI tournament.

Hesston ends the season 5-7.

Surge drops two of three

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge finished its first homestand 3-3, dropping two of three weekend games against the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Friday, Wichita won 4-0, but lost Saturday 8-0 and 7-4 Sunday.

In Friday’s game, Josh Winder, Alex Phillips and Yennier Cano combined to hold Amarillo to four hits. Winder (1-0) struck out eight in 5.2 innings for the win. Phillips struck out four in 2.1 innings.

Aaron Whitfield and Peter Mooney each finished two for three hitting for Wichita with an RBI.

Jose Herrera had two hits for Amarillo. Humberto Mejia (0-1) struck out six in the loss.

In Saturday’s game, three Amarillo pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout. Luis Frías (1-0) went six innings, striking out three for the win.

Bryan Sammons (0-1) struck out five in five innings for the loss.

Dominic Miroglio went three for five hitting for the Poodles, hitting a home run and driving in two. Alej Luis Basabe hit a two-run home run.

Ernie De La Trinidad had two hits for Wichita.

In Sunday’s game, Amarillo scored three runs in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie.

Jake McCarthy drove in two runs for Amarillo. Dominic Fletcher and Herrera each added an RBI. Alek Thomas had two hits.

Starter Tommy Henry struck out five in six innings. Matt Gage (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced for the win. Edgar Arredondo pitched the bottom of the ninth for the save.

Josh Mitchell (1-1) took the loss for Wichita. Cole Sands and Jovani Moran each struck out five.

Jose Miranda hit a two-run home run and finished with three RBIs.

Wichita is 8-4 with a half-game lead over Arkansas in the Double A Central North Division.

Amarillo is 7-5, trailing Frisco by a half-game in the Double A Central South Division.

Wichita opens a six-game road trip Tuesday at Tulsa.

Force wins second straight

OMAHA, Neb. — The Wichita Force improved to 2-3 in Champions Indoor Football play with a 41-32 win Saturday at the Omaha Beef.

Down 26-21, Wichita outscored Omaha 20-6 in the fourth quarter.

Cory Murphy hit 17 of 26 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wichita. Murphy and Charles Westbrook each added 37 yards rushing with a touchdown. Jordan Payne caught two touchdown passes. Westbrook added a receiving touchdown.

DeMario Donnell returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.

For Omaha, Andrew Jackson hit 18 of 32 passes for 133 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. Anthony Jones Jr. caught two touchdowns. Rashad Pargo and Tyler Jones each added a receiving touchdown. Trey Dudley-Giles returned a kickoff 48 yards for a touchdown.

Both Omaha and Wichita are 2-3 in CIF play. Wichita plays Sunday at Dodge City.

Thunder splits with Rapid City

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team split a pair of games over the weekend at INTRUST Bank Arena against the Rapid City Rush, clinching an ECHL playoff spot.

Friday, Wichita won 5-3. Saturday, Wichita fell 3-2 5-3.

In Friday’s game, Beau Starrett, Matteo Gennaro and Cam Clarke each scored a goal with an assist for Wichita. Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts each added a goal. Peter Crinella had two assists.

Evan Buitenhuis stopped 37 of Rapid City’s 40 shots in goal for Wichita.

Hunter Garlent had two goals for the Rush. Cedrick Montminy added a goal.

David Tendeck had 17 saves for Rapid City. Adam Carlson had 12 saves.

In Saturday’s game, Tyler Coulter scored the game-winning goal for the Rush midway in the third period. Cedric Montminy and Avery Peterson each added a goal. Coulter added an assist. David Quenneville had two assists.

Tendeck stopped 31 of 33 Wichita shots.

Stefan Fournier and Starrett each had a goal with an assist for Wichita. Evan Weninger had 30 saves for the Thunder.

Fournier sets a new team scoring record with 109 career points.

Sunday’s game was canceled because of “unplayable ice conditions.” The game will not be made up.

Wichita is 38-17-6-2 and clinched an ECHL Kelly Cup playoff spot for the first time since 2018 and just the second time since the Thunder joined the ECHL.

Rapid City falls to 30-28-3-1.

Wichita plays Friday through Sunday at Fort Wayne.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Royals 14U 11, Hays Larks 14U 1

Royals 14U 13, Pratt Bombers 14U 3

Royals 14U 4, SBE Merchants 14U 0

Royals 14U 12, Liberal Rattlers 2

Royals 14U 5, 316 4

Haysville Heat 6, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 3