Railer swimmers qualify three more entries to state

The Kansan

HAYSVILLE — The Newton High School girls’ swimming team qualified three more entries to state, placing fifth Saturday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division II Championships at the Campus High School natatorium.

Derby won the title with 530 points. Maize was second at 371. Campus was third at 329. Newton scored 173 points.

Madison Horton won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.46, a season-best time by 2.27 seconds. Lauren Anton finished second in 2:28.53, a 5.97 time cut and breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 2:31.95.

Horton took second in the 100-yard freestyle in 56.38, a time cut of 1.28 seconds.

Anton took second in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:51.03, a time cut of 10.08 seconds and breaking the automatic state qualifying time of 5:58.25.

The team of Lauren Anton, Elena Vanderweg, Libby Crawford, Madison Horton finished fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:52.55, a time cut of 3.04 seconds. The time also broke the automatic state qualifying time of 1:53.11.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Horton, Libby Crawford, Anton and Elena Vanderweg finished fifth in 2:09.40, a season-best time, but 1.28 seconds shy of an automatic state qualifying time.

The team of Anna Harder, Sarah Koehn, Addison Penner, Kamryn Archibald finished sixth in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 5:05.46.

The state meet is 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Capitol Federal Natatorium at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I

Swimming and Diving Championships

Saturday at Campus

Team scores — Derby 530, Maize 371, Campus 329, Maize South 269, Newton 173, Salina South 168, Hutchinson 159.

Newton results

200-yd. medley relay — 5. Newton A (Madison Horton, Libby Crawford, Lauren Anton, Elena Vanderweg) 2:09.40.

200-yd. freestyle — 15. Anna Harder 2:48.79, 19. Lindsey Warsnak 2:59.07, 20. Addison Penner 3:02.82.

200-yd. individual medley — 1. Madison Horton 2:18.46, 2. Lauren Anton 2:28.53, 17. Elena Vanderweg 3:05.18.

50-yd. freestyle — 17. Kamryn Archibald 33.93, 18. Addison Penner 34.45, 21. Rebekah Allen 35.39.

100-yd. freestyle — 2. Madison Horton 56.38, 9. Libby Crawford 1:04.82, 19. Sarah Koehn 1:16.33.

500-yd. freestyle — 2. Lauren Anton 5:51.03.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 4. Newton A (Lauren Anton, Elena Vanderweg, Libby Crawford, Madison Horton) 1:52.55, Newton B (Rebekah Allen, Kamryn Archibald, Sarah Koehn, Lindsey Warsnak) 2:19.64-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 11. Libby Crawford 1:14.40, 20. Leigh Jones 1:42.01, 21. Katherine Herbel 1:49.78.

100-yd. breaststroke — 16. Lindsey Warsnak 1:39.66, 18. Karlyn Archibald 1:46.47, 20. Evelyn Gaetner 1:49.72.

400-yd. freestyle relay — 6. Newton A (Anna Harder, Sarah Koehn, Addison Penner, Kamryn Archibald) 5:05.46, Newton B (Lindsey Warsnak, Leigh Jones, Katherine Herbel, Preslee Ellette) 6:10.57.