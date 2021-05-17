Newton's Koontz qualifies for state golf

The Kansan

SALINA — Newton junior Caleb Koontz qualified for state after a ninth-place finish Monday at the Class 5A regional tournament at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Maize South won the team title at 284. The other team qualifiers were Great Bend at 312 and Hays at 323. Newton was seventh at 381.

Grant Waggoner of Maize South shot a two-under par 68 and topped teammate Layton Love by two strokes for top medalist honors. Cole Streck of Great Bend was third at 71.

Koontz shot a 76.

Other Newton golfers were Clayton Smith at 96, Brody Harper at 101, Ashton Castro at 108, Jacob Schmidt at 109 and Samuel Revel at 153.

The state meet is Monday and May 25 at Sand Creek Station.

Class 5A Regionals

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70

Team scores (top three to state) — Maize South 284, Great Bend 312, Hays 323, Valley Center 326, Salina Central 332, Maize 360, Newton 381, Salina South 387.

Individuals (q-individual qualifier) — 1. Grant Waggoner MS 68, 2. Layton Love MS 70, 3. Cole Streck GB 71, 4. Taben Armstrong MS 72, 4. Brantley Baldwin GB 72, 6. Braden Hoskins Hys. 74, 6. Kyle Kasitz MS 74, 8. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 75, 9. Caden Bastian VC 76-q, 9. Grier Jones Mai. 76-q, 9. Caleb Koontz New. 76-q, 12. William Ryan SC 77-q, 13. Cal Dunekack GB 82, 13. Spencer Goering MS 82, 13. Collister Ryan SC 82-q, 16. Colby Byers VC 83, 16. Camden Waterson VC 83, 18. Maverick Guinn MS 84, 18. Mason Hamm VC 84, 18. Maddox Xaysongkham SS 84, 21. Nolan Foley SC 86, 21. Weston Hoskisn Hys. 86, 21. Lejer McDaniel VC 86, 24. Braeden Foley SC 87, 24. Scott Heilman GB 87, 26. Ashton Hernandez Hys. 88, 26. Mason Miranda Mai. 88, 26. Christopher O'Connor SC 88, 29. Cayden Bouse GB 91, 30. Ethan Harris SS 93, 30. Samuel Payne SC 93, 32. Blake Buckles Hys. 95, 33. Landen Clark Hys. 96, 33. Clayton Smith New. 96, 35. Arnoldo Cavazos Mai. 97, 36. Colby Lampkin Mai. 99, 37. Benjamin Warner VC 100, 38. Brody Harper New. 101, 39. Thomas Marshall Mai. 102, 40. Timothy Powers Mai. 103, 41. Jordan Anderson SS 104, 42. Dominique Girard SS 106, 43. Ashton Castro New. 108, 44. Jacob Schmidt New. 109, 45. Kevin Gibbons SS 114, 46. Samuel Revel New. 153.

