Hesston names new soccer coach

HESSTON — Hesston College named Thomas Gaskill as its new women’s soccer coach.

Gaskill will begin his tenure in August, but according to a news release from the school, he will begin recruiting immediately.

Gaskill spent this season as the boys’ and girls’ soccer coach at Wichita South High School. The Titan boys finished 2-11-1, falling in the Class 6A regional semifinals.

The South girls are 1-15, heading into the post-season.

Thomas is a native of Swadlincote, England. He played semipro soccer for Gresley FC. He came to the U.S. to play goalkeeper for Independence Community College. He later went on to play for Tabor College. An injury ended his playing career and he was added to the Tabor coaching staff.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Tabor in 2017. He spent a season at Wichita Independent and another as an assistant at Coffeyville Community College.

He returned to Tabor as a graduate student and a graduate assistant for both the TC men and women.

He graduated from Tabor with his MBA in 2020.

Gaskill succeeds Bryan Kehr, who recently was named HC athletic director.

Gaskill inherits a team that finished 1-7 in a COVID-shortened, split season.