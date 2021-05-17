Area regional golf

The Kansan

Two Hesston golfers advance

KINGMAN — The Hesston High School boys’ golf team qualified two individuals to state after competition Monday in the Class 3A regionals at Eagles Pub and Golf Course in Kingman.

Wichita Trinity Academy won the team title at 327, followed by Cheney at 329. The top two teams qualify for state as a team.

Hesston was third at 351. Halstead was sixth at 451.

Lucas Scheufler was top medalist with a four-under 68. Scheufler topped Harrison Middleton of Cheney by eight strokes. Hesston’s Lucas Roth was third at 79, winning a playoff over Keegan O’Shea of Cheney.

Jackson Humphreys of Hesston finished 11th at 88 and qualified for state as an individual.

Jace Regier shot a 91, Eric Schmidt shot a 93, Nathan Whitsitt shot a 95 and Cade Unruh shot a 95.

Halstead had four competitors, led by Spencer Johnson at 102. Conner Whitsitt shot a 106, Seth Motes shot a 118 and Reece Brantley shot a 125.

The Class 3A state tournament is Monday and May 25 at the Hesston Golf Course.

Class 3A Regionals

Monday

at Eagles Pub and GC, Kingman

Par 72

Team scores (top two to state) — Wichita Trinity Academy 327, Cheney 329, Hesston 351, Wichita Collegiate 357, Southeast of Saline 400, Halstead 451, Kingman 481. Eureka no team score.

Individuals (q-individual state qualifiers) — 1. Lucas Scheufler WTA 68, 2. Harrison Middleton Che. 76, 3. Lucas Roth Hes. (won playoff) 79-q, 4. Keegan O'Shea Che. (second in playoff) 79, 5. Dylan Esch SES 80-q, 6. Kordell Webb WTA 83, 7. John Heuer WTA 84, 8. Owen Ast Che. 86, 9. Ethan Cokely Che. (won playoff) 88, 10. Luke Swan WC (second in playoff) 88-q, 11. Jackson Humphreys Hes. (third in playoff) 88-q, 12. Conner Gagnon WC 89-q, 12. Nicholas Grabon WC 89-q, 12. Aiden Lynch Che. 89, 15. Byron Knight WC 91, 15. Jace Reiger Hes. 91, 17. Clay Gagnon WC 92, 17. Price Johnson WC 92, 17. Ethan Penner WTA 92, 20. Caleb Buhler WTA 93, 20. Eric Schmidt Hes. 93, 22. Cade Unruh Hes. 95, 22. Nathan Whitsitt Hes. 95, 24. Jenson Hoeme Che. 96, 25. Dalton Bunch SES 101, 26. Zachary Hilton Eur. 102, 26. Spencer Johnson Hal. 102, 28. Joel Huffaker SES 105, 29. Connor Whitsitt Hal. 106, 30. Wyatt Reust Eur. 107, 31. Jack Adams WTA 108, 32. Caden Barber King. 112, 33. Kayson Lilley SES 114, 33. Matthew Redden SES 114, 33. Nolan Roth King. 114, 36. Brant Floyd King. 117, 37. Seth Motes Hal. 118, 37. Tobias Weems SES 118, 39. Reece Brantley Hal. 125, 40. Ethan Boles Eur. 131, 41. Jagger Francis King. 138.

Warriors win regional title

ERIE — The Berean Academy golf team won the Class 2A regional Monday at Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Erie.

The Warriors shot a team score of 341, 19 strokes better than second-place Erie. St. Mary’s-Colgan was third at 363 for the third state qualifying spot.

Remington was fifth at 496.

Easton Reynolds of Yates Center was top medalist with a four-under par 68. Nicholas Ison of St. Mary’s-Colgan and Jack Kling of Yates Center tied for second at 71.

Berean was led by Jonathan Hoover in fifth at 79, Grant Busenitz in sixth at 80 and Andrew Templin in seventh at 89. Luke Stucky tied for 10th at 93, the final medal spot.

Braeden Templin shot a 99. Aiden Brown shot a 107.

Remington was led by David Graham at 117, Jace Watson at 122, Samuel Scheffler at 123 and Logan Montonye at 134.

The state meet is Monday and May 25 at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Class 2A Regionals

Monday

Prairie Ridge GC, Erie

Par 72

Team scores (top three to state) Berean Academy 341, Erie 360, Pittsburg St. Mary’s-Colgan 363, Yates Center 367, Remington 496. Uniontown, Humbolt, Sedan no team score.

Individuals (q-individual qualifier) — 1. Easton Reynolds YC 68-q, 2. Nicholas Ison SMC 71, 2. Jack King YC 71-q, 4. Mark Bogner Er. 76, 5. Jonathan Hoover BA 79, 6. Grant Busenitz BA 80, 7. Andrew Templin BA 89, 8. Ayden Fischer Er. 91, 8. Brayden Yarnell Er. 91, 10. Clay Brillhart Un. 93-q, 10. Luke Stucky BA 93, 12. Corbin O'Malley SMC 94, 13. Brody Kannarr SMC 98, 14. Braeden Templin BA 99, 15. Beau Wilson SMC 100, 16. Matevz Kalan SMC 102, 16. Gavin Reissig Er. 102, 18. Keagan Fleming SMC 104, 18. Collin Randall YC 104-q, 20. Aiden Brown BA 107, 21. Brennen Nuessen Hum. 108-q, 22. Colton Slocum Hum. 111, 23. Logan Ewan Er. 113, 24. David Graham Rem. 117, 24. Clay Shannon Hum. 117, 26. Jace Watson Rem. 122, 27. Samuel Scheffler Rem. 123, 28. Canon Cavender YC 124, 29. Carter Burton YC 127, 30. Zeno Jimenez YC 130, 31. Brandon Volz Er. 133, 32. Logan Montonye Rem. 134, 33. Conner Nordell Sed. 144, 34. Violet Norris Sed. 148.

Goessel qualifies golfer

FRANKFORT — The Goessel High School golf team qualified an individual for state Monday at the Class 1A regionals at the Cool Springs Golf Course in Frankfort.

The state qualifying teams were Frankfort at 369, Osborne at 382 and Centralia at 384. Goessel was fifth at 462.

Trent Mars was top medalist with a six-over 78. Brandon Befort of Osborne was second at 82 and Joey Hardwick of Frankfort was third at 88.

The top five golfers not on the top three teams qualify for state as individuals. Goessel’s Caiden Duerksen tied for 11th at 97, the fourth individual qualifier.

Skyler Wuest shot a 133, Logan Sterk shot a 136 and Gunnar Davis shot a 146.

The state meet is Monday and May 25 at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course.

Class 1A Regionals

Monday

Cool Springs GC, Frankfort

Par 72

Team scores (top three to state) — Frankfort 369, Osborne 382, Centralia 384, Olpe 442, Goessel 462, Solomon 497. Centre, Onega no team score.

Individuals (q-individual qualifier) — 1. Trent Mars Cent. 78, 2. Brandon Befort Osb. 82, 3. Joey Hardwick Frank. 88, 4. Aiden Gerstner Frank. 89, 5. Elias Jirak Ctr. 91-q, 6. Dayton Lantz Osb. 92, 7. Jordan Barnard Olp. 94-q, 8. Spencer Coup Sol. 95-q, 8. Sebastian Thored Frank. 95, 10. Jude Conley Cent. 96, 11. Gavin Cornelison Frank. 97, 11. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 97-q, 13. Grady Wolters Osb. 100, 14. Grady Fox Frank. 102, 15. Max Blaufuss Olp. 103-q, 16. Paxton Bowers Cent. 104, 17. Jarrett Baxa Sol. 106, 17. Presly Bowers Cent. 106, 19. Isaac Miller Olp. 107, 20. Lance Kaser Osb. 108, 21. Joseph Marten Ona. 117, 22. Kade Olberding Cent. 119, 23. Rece Kenworthy Frank. 120, 23. Konnor Nider Ona. 120, 25. Donovan Mason Ona. 133, 25. Skyler Wuest Goe. 133, 27. Jake Smmer Sol. 135, 28. Logan Sterk Goe. 136, 29. Brody Cole Olp. 138, 30. Mathew Madron Ctr. 142, 31. Gunnar Davis Goe. 146, 32. Truman Bailey Olp. 148, 33. Blair Wolters Osb. 157, 34. Hudson Wolters Osb. 160, 35. Kyle Ryan Sol. 161.

WD. Noah Schrag Goe. WD.

Class 1A Regionals

Monday

Wedgewood GC

Par 70

Team scores (top three to state) — Hutchinson Central Christian 375, Classical School of Wichita 405, Pretty Prairie 409. St. John-Hudson, Stafford no team score.

Individuals (q-individual qualifier) — 1. Luke Buckingham CSW 85, 2. David Darrah CSW 86, 3. Cory Embers HCC 91, 3. Connor Langlais HCC 91, 5. Lucas Detter PP 92, 6. Brett Buckingham CSW 95, 7. Dawson Urwiller HCC 96, 7. Toby Woolf SJH 96-q, 9. Carson Hamby HCC 97, 10. Connor Gillespie SJH 98-q, 11. Landon Weide PP 103, 12. Jaiden McGinnis PP 104, 13. Devin McConnell HCC 109, 14. Brett McLeland PP 110, 15. Andrew Yoder HCC 114, 16. Kyle Foos Staf. 115-q, 17. Gauge Stauffer PP 119, 18. Bryan Steadman PP 123, 19. Eli Eustache CSW 139, 19. Preston Vitosh CSW 139, WD. Ryvers McGray CSW WD.