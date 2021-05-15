Railers clinch three medals at state tennis

The Kansan

MAIZE — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team has five of its six players still in competition after the first day of play in the Class 5A state tournament at Maize South.

The Railers have clinched three medals.

In doubles play, Jonah Schloneger and Justin Franz won their first two matches, but lost in the quarterfinals to league rivals Grayson Wright and Garrison Wright of Maize South 6-3, 6-2. In the consolation quarterfinals, Schloneger and Franz downed teammates Max Musser and Zeke Thompson 9-1.

Max Musser and Zeke Thompson won in the first round, but lost in the second round to John Steven II and Barrett Steven of Bishop Carroll 6-0, 6-0. The two then won their next two consolation rounds to clinch a medal, before facing their teammates in the consolation quarterfinals.

Schloneger and Franz (27-9) will play Saturday in the consolation semifinals of the fifth-place bracket. Max Musser and Thompson (25-16) will play in the consolation semifinals of the ninth-place bracket.

In singles play, Otis Musser opened the day with a first-round loss, but came back and won two straight to clinch a medal. In the consolation quarterfinals, Otis Musser lost to Connor Phelps of Salina Central 9-2.

Otis Musser (20-15) will continue today in the consolation semifinals of the ninth-place bracket.

Sam Claassen went 0-2 and finishes the season 10-22.

Class 5A State Tennis

Friday and Saturday

at Maize South HS

Newton results

Singles

Otis Musser: 1. L Charlie Rieke, St. James Academy 6-0, 6-1; C1. W Paul Jittawait, Andover 9-6; C2. W Jack Judkins, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 9-6; CQF. L Connor Phelps, Salina Central 9-2.

Sam Claassen (0-2, 10-24): 1. L Vishal Rajkumar, Blue Valley Southwest 6-1, 6-0; C1. L Braxton Roy, Goddard Eisenhower score n/a.

Doubles

Jonah Schloneger-Justin Franz: 1. W Romine-Remington, Lansing 6-0, 6-0; 2. W Mendoza-Starkey, St. James Academy 6-2, 6-0; QF. L Wright-Wright, Maize South 6-3, 6-2; CQF. W M.Musser-Thompson, Newton 9-1 .

Max Musser-Zeke Thompson: 1. W Johnson-Sharma, Shawnee Heights 6-1, 6-2; 2. L Steven-Steven, Bishop Carroll 6-0, 6-0; C1. W Hoffman-Cosens, Pittsburg 9-3; C2. W Stove-Verdict, Mill Valley 9-4; CQF. L Schloneger-Franz, Newton 9-1 .

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com