Sports briefs

Goessel boys win WSL

HERINGTON — The Goessel Bluebird boys claimed the team title at the Wheat State League championships Thursday in Herington.

The Bluebirds downed Canton-Galva 137-74. Solomon was third at 69. Peabody-Burns was seventh at 44.

Elyria Christian won the girls’ title with 99 points, five points better than Herington. Little River was third at 84. Goessel was fifth with 58 points. Peabody-Burns was 10th with eight points.

Grant Bryant won the 110-meter high hurdles in 17.17.

The team of Bryant, Kacen Smith, Luke Wiens and Jake Wiens won the 4x100-meter relay in 46.68.

The team of Ben Olson, Timothy Schrag, Jacob Schrag and Nate Zogleman won the 4x800-meter relay in 9:17.84.

For the Goessel girls, Cheyenne Sawyer won the 100-m. high hurdles in 17.41 and the 300-meter low hurdles in 49.62.

For the Peabody-Burns boys, Jake Partridge won the long jump in 19-10 1/2. Noal Reynolds won the triple jump in 40-7 3/4.

Both Goessel and Peabody-Burns compete in the Class 1A regional at 3 p.m. May 21 at Caldwell.

Wheat State League

Thursday at Herington

Area scorers

GIRLS

Team scores — Elyria Christian 99, Herington 94, Little River 84, Rural Vista 82, Wakefield 67, Goessel 58, Centre 31, Solomon 18, Canton-Galva 13, Peabody-Burns 8.

200-m. dash — 5. Emily Flaming G 30.10.

800-m. run — 6. Mya Winter 3:03.88.

1,600-m. run — 6. Mya Winter PB 6:40.04.

3,200-m. run — 4. Braylyn Hoopes G 15:57.57.

100-m. HH — 1. Cheyenne Sawyer G 17.41.

300-m. LH — 1. Cheyenne Sawyer G 49.62.

4x100-m. relay — 2. Goessel (Sawyer, Boese, Schmucker, Guhr)54.81.

4x400-m. relay — 3. Goessel (Boese, Flaming, Sawyer, Schmucker) 4:37.55.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Goessel (Flaming, Lehrman, Walker, Griffin) 12:35.25.

High jump — 2. Riley Graber G 4-10, 6. Alece Lehrman G 4-4.

Pole vault – 4. Elizabeth Schmucker G 6-6.

Long jump — 6. Raechel Boese G 14-7.

Javelin — 3. Mackenzie Eden PB 100-4.

BOYS

Team scores — Goessel 137, Canton-Galva 74, Solomon 69, Wakefield 60, Herington 55, Little River 49, Peabody-Burns 44, Rural Vista 32, Elyria Christian 15, Centre 2.

100-m. dash — 3. Luke Wiens G 12.03, 4. Jake Partridge PB 12.11, 6. Noal Reynolds PB 12.27.

200-m. dash — 5. Jake Flaming G 25.63, 6. Luke Wiens G 25.63.

400-m. dash — 4. Dylan Riley G 57.51, 5. Noal Reynolds PB 58.58.

800-m. run — 3. Jacob Schrag G 2:17.09, 4. Timothy Schrag G 2:17.75.

1,600-m. run — 2. Nate Zogleman G 4:56.60, 6. Kael Hutchison PB 5:36.06.

3,200-m. run — 2. Ben Olson G 11:28.83, 4. Dawson Duerksen G 12:15.51, 6. Javin Schmidt G 13:01.68.

110-m. HH — 1. Grant Bryant G 17.17.

300-m. IH — 2. Luke Wiens G 44.46, 3. Grant Bryant G 47.13, 5. Jake Flaming G 47.75.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Goessel (Bryant, Smith, L.Wiens, J.Wiens) 46.68.

4x400-m. relay — 2. Goessel (Bryant, Riley, Schrag, Zogleman) 3:50.38.

4x800-m. relay — 1. Goessel (Olson, T.Schrag, J.Schrag, Zogleman) 9:17.84.

High jump — 2. Caleb Burkholder G 5-6, 4. Joey Lapp G 5-4.

Pole vault — 2. Dawson Duerksen G 9-6.

Long jump — 1. Jake Partridge PB 19-10 1/2, 4. Nate Zogleman G 18-7 1/2, 6. Joey Lapp G 17-9 1/2.

Triple jump — 1. Noal Reynolds PB 40-7 3/4, 3. Jacob Schrag G 39-9 1/4.

Shot put — 4. Gage Branson PB 38-4 1/2.

Discus — 2. Gage Branson PB 122-10, 5. Jefferson Glover PB 107-7.

Javelin — 2. Dylan Riley G 133-4, 5. Gage Branson PB 123-6.

Moundridge swept by Inman

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge High School baseball team dropped a pair of games to Inman Thursday in Moundridge.

The Wildcats dropped the first game 4-3. Inman won the second game 16-0 in five innings on the 10-run rule. Inman scored eight runs in the top of the fifth.

In the first game, Moundridge led 3-2 after five innings, but gave up a run in the sixth and another in the seventh.

Falco drove in two runs. Logan Churchill had two hits.

Anthony Everhart struck out three in six innings. Falco pitched the seventh, taking the loss on an unearned run.

In the second game, Moundridge was held to three hits.

Falco took the loss.

“Tonight we put ourselves in position to win game one,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “Played one of the best games of our season, especially defensively. We just couldn’t get some hard hit balls to drop. Inman’s center fielder was a game changer in game one. Anthony pitched an outstanding game, we just had to pull him because of pitch count.

“Game two was a matter of pitching. Wyatt started the game well, but we needed to preserve him for regionals coming up Monday. Our pitchers didn’t pitch poorly, but Inman is a good hitting club and they hit gaps that we just did not. They timed up our relievers and hit the ball hard.

“Still proud of our guys, especially our seniors, who walked off our field for the final time tonight. It’s been an honor to coach them.”

Moundridge is 8-12 and plays Rosalia Flinthills at 2:30 p.m. Monday in the first round of the Class 2-1A regionals in Marion.

Regional pairings set

TOPEKA — Below are the regional baseball, softball and girls' soccer pairings for area teams:

SOFTBALL

Class 3A

at Hesston

Monday

Quarterfinals

8. Hesston (5-15) vs. 1. Haven (18-2) 4 p.m.

5. Lyons (10-8) vs. 4. Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns (12-8) 5:30 p.m.

7. Minneapolis (6-14) vs. 2. Southeast of Saline (15-5) 1 p.m.

6. Halstead (7-13) vs. 3. Smoky Valley (13-7) 2:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Haven-Hesston winner vs. Hillsboro-Lyons winner 3 p.m.

Southeast of Saline-Minneapolis winner vs. Smoky Valley-Halstead winner 4:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

Class 2-1A

at Our Lady of Guadalupe Complex,

Hutchinson

(E-east field, W-west field)

Monday

Quarterfinals

8. Inman (5-13) vs. 1. Marion (18-2) 3 p.m.-W

5. Wichita Independent (9-9) vs. 4. Remington (10-10) 3 p.m.-E

7. Hutchinson Trinity (6-14) vs. 2. Sedgwick (15-5) 4:30 p.m.-W

6. Canton-Galva (8-10) vs. 3. Moundridge (14-6) 4:30 p.m.-E

Tuesday

Semifinals

Marion-Inman winner vs. Remington-Independent winner 3 p.m.-W

Sedgwick-Trinity winner vs. Moundridge—Canton-Galva winner 3 p.m.-E

Finals

Semifinal winners 4:30 p.m.-W

Note: Class 5A pairings were not set at deadline.

BASEBALL

Class 3A

at Council Grove

Monday

Quarterfinals

5. Osage City (10-10) vs. 4. Hillsboro—Peabody-Burns (10-10) 3:30 p.m.

7. Council Grove (2-18) vs. 2. Hesston (14-5) 5 p.m.

6. Smoky Valley (7-13) vs. 3. Eureka (11-7) 2 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

Hillsboro-Osage City winner vs. 1. Southeast of Saline (19-1) 2 p.m.

Hesston-Council Grove winner vs. Eureka-Smoky Valley winner 3:30 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.

Wednesday

at Wichita Collegiate

Quarterfinals

8. Chaparral (5-15) vs. 1. Wichita Collegiate (14-4) 2:30 p.m.

5. Halstead (9-11) vs. 4. Haven (10-10) 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Collegiate-Chaparral winner vs. Haven-Halstead winner 4 p.m.

at Kingman

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

7. Wichita Trinity Academy (8-10) vs. 2. Cheney (14-4) 2 p.m.

6. Douglass (9-11) vs. 3. Kingman-Norwich (15-5) 3:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Cheney-Trinity Academy winner vs. Kingman-Norwich winner 5 p.m.

Finals

Thursday

at Kingman

Semifinal winners 5 p.m.

Class 2-1A

at Marion

Monday

Quarterfinals

5. Flinthills (8-11) vs. 4. Moundridge (8-10) 2:30 p.m.

7. Wichita Independent (2-12) vs. 2. Chase County (11-7) 4 p.m.

6. Remington (6-14) vs. 3. Marion (12-8) 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday

Semifinals

Moundridge-Flinthills winner vs. 1. Sedgwick (19-1) 2:30 p.m.

Chase County-Independent winner vs. Marion-Remington winner 4 p.m.

Finals

Semifinal winners 5:30 p.m.

Note: Class 5A pairings were not set at deadline.

SOCCER

Class 5A

West Regional 1

Monday

Quarterfinals

17. Arkansas City (1-15) at 16. Newton (1-15) 6 p.m.

Semifinals

9. Andover Central (10-5-1) vs. 8. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (10-5) 4 p.m., Stryker Complex

Tuesday

Semifinals

Newton-Arkansas City winner at 1. Maize (15-0-1) 6 p.m.

Thursday

Finals

Semifinal winners 6 p.m.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com