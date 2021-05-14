Nickerson claims four events at CKL track

HALSTEAD — The Nickerson Panther girls claimed a pair of first-place finishes, while the Nickerson boys also claimed two first-place finishes Thursday at the Central Kansas League Track and Field Championships at Halstead.

The Smoky Valley girls topped the field with 125 points, followed by Hesston at 78 and Hoisington at 73.

The Nickerson girls finished seventh with 40, while the Haven girls were ninth with 35 points.

The Hesston boys won the meet with 100 points, followed by Halstead at 85 and Hoisington at 75.

The Nickerson boys also finished seventh with 45 points, followed by Lyons in eighth with 40 points and Haven in 10th with two points.

Nickerson’s Ava Jones won the javelin in 108-10. Jones won the high jump in 5-2.

For the Nickerson boys, Brayden Miller won the high jump in 6-2. Philippe Manga won the long jump in 20-11 3/4 and took second in the triple jump in 42-1.

Haven’s Taylor Hoskinson won the girls’ 1,600-meter run in 5:33.72.

Nickerson competes in the Class 4A regionals at 3:30 p.m. May 21 in Buhler.

Haven and Nickerson each compete in the Class 3A regionals at 1 p.m. May 21 in Holcomb.

