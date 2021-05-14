Railer boys win AV-CTL I track title

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School boys’ track team won the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I title Thursday in Hutchinson.

The Railers edged Maize 122-118.5 for the title. Hutchinson was third at 110.

The Maize South girls won at 129, followed by Derby at 120.5 and Hutchinson at 86. The Railer girls were fourth at 76.

Jonah Remsberg won the pole vault at 13-6. Remsberg finished second in the 110-meter high hurdles in 15.86. Remsberg took third in the long jump at 20-4.

Avery Gates finished third in the high jump at 6-0.

Jody Perry won the triple jump in 42-5 1/4.

Kenyon Forest won the javelin in 172-0.

Aiden Kendall won the shot put in 47-11 1/2.

Santiago Castillo took second in the 400-meter dash in 52.24.

Davis Mick finished third in the discus in 132-10.

Rogelio Payan took third in the 200-meter dash in 23.78.

The team of Gabe Gaeddert, Simon Hodge, Juan-Pablo Salgado, Simon Secor finished third in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:22.25. The team of Curt Claussen, Ben Crawford, Forest and Jody Perry took third in the 4x100-meter relay in 43.95.

The Newton girls went 1-3 in the high jump. Asha Regier won in 5-2, followed by Hayley Loewen in third at 5-0. Loewen took second in the triple jump in 35-11 1/2.

Enyisha Peterson took second in the shot put in 32-5 1/2 and third in the discus in 101-1.

Berkley Roberson finished second in the 100-meter high hurdles in 17.52.

Newton competes in the Class 5A regionals at 3 p.m. May 20 in Valley Center.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I

Track and Field Championships

Thursday at Hutchinson

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Maize South 129, Derby 120.5, Hutchinson 86, Newton 76, Maize 53, Salina South 48, Campus 42.5.

High jump — 1. Asha Regier 5-2, 3. Hayley Loewen 5-0.

Pole vault — 6. Alyssa Lujano 8-0, 7. Cecilia Merlini 7-6.

Long jump — 5. Berkley Roberson 15-7, 9. Madelynn Hamm 14-1, 13. Jaymie Murry 12-11 1/2.

Triple jump — 2. Hayley Loewen 35-11 1/2, 10. Alyssa Lujano 28-10.

Discus — 3. Enyisha Peterson 101-1, 4. Abby Green 98-10, 6. Lana Mayfield 94-1.

Javelin — 6. Jaymie Murry 98-10, 7. Abigail Koontz 98-0, 8. Jennifer Rubio 92-0 1/2.

Shot put — 2. Enyisha Peterson 32-5 1/2, 6. Carly Anderson 30-6 1/2, 12. Ann Pomeroy 26-4.

100-m. HH — 2. Berkley Roberson 17.52.

100-m. dash — 5. Natalia Varpness 13.48, 9. Gracie Hendrickson 13.99, 14. Camryn Entz 14.30.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Newton (Olivia Adams, Ella Mayes, Elia Bergquist, Aspen Schmidt) 12:17.95.

200-m. dash — 8. Natalia Varpness 28.18 (27.74 prelims), 13. Camryn Entz 29.74, 18. Cate Nembhard 31.26.

1,600-m. run — 13. Aspen Schmidt 6:16.30, 14. Elia Bergquist 6:37.84, 15. Ella Mayes 6:43.69.

4x100-m. relay — 4. Newton (Jaymie Murry, Natalia Varpness, Gracie Hendrickson, Carly Anderson) 52.26.

400-m. dash — 4. Olivia Antonowich 1:04.09, 7. Madelynn Hamm 1:04.98, 11. Cate Nembhard 1:08.49.

300-m. LH — 5. Berkley Roberson 51.53, 9. Gracie Hendrickson 52.66.

800-m. run — 10. Olivia Adams 2:47.71, 12. Jaye Skinner 3:09.41.

3,200-m. run — 6. Luke Schmidt 10:27.38, 9. Kaden Anderson 10:55.89, 10. Alex Barnett 10:56.72.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Newton (Olivia Antonowich, Jaymie Murry, Gracie Hendrickson, Madelynn Hamm) 4:23.33.

BOYS

Team scores — Newton 122, Maize 118.5, Hutchinson 110, Maize South 87, Salina South 47, Derby 38.5, Campus 35.

High jump — 3. Avery Gates 5-0, 12. Jacob Schmidt 5-4.

Pole vault — 1. Jonah Remsberg 13-6.

Long jump — 3. Jonah Remsberg 20-4, 8. Jody Perry 18-7, 18. Armado Alvarez 15-9 1/4.

Triple jump — 1. Jody Perry 42-5 1/4, 6. Creed Ekerberg 39-2.

Discus — 3. Davis Mick 132-10, 5. Aiden Kendall 132-0.

Javelin — 1. Kenyon Forest 172-0, 4. Davis Mick 136-4, 9. Tanner Dorrell 125-8.

Shot put — 1. Aiden Kendall 47-11 1/2, 4. Davis Mick 45-1, 12. Mohammed Farah 39-4.

110-m. HH — 2. Jonah Remsberg 15.86.

100-m. dash — 6. Curt Claussen 11.79, 7. Ben Crawford 11.91, 10. Rogelio Payan 11.86.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Newton (Gabe Gaeddert, Simon Hodge, Juan-Pablo Salgado, Simon Secor) 8:22.25.

200-m. dash — 3. Rogelio Payan 23.78, 5. Curt Claussen 23.85, 9. Jody Perry 24.09.

1,600-m. run — 5. Luke Schmidt 4:47.13, 7. Kaden Anderson 4:49.35, 14. Alex Barnett 4:59.93.

4x100-m. relay — 3. Newton (Curt Claussen, Ben Crawford, Kenyon Forest, Jody Perry) 43.95.

400-m. dash — 2. Santiago Castillo 52.24, 4. Simon Hodge 53.26, 13. Elijah Edwards 57.75.

300-m. IH — 6. Creed Ekerberg 43.51, 9. Jonah Remsberg 45.12, 14. Tanner Dorrell 46.76.

800-m. run — 4. Gabe Gaeddert 2:07.33, 8. Simon Secor 2:10.44.

4x400-m. relay — 5. Newton (Santiago Castillo, Creed Ekerberg, Gabe Gaeddert, Simon Hodge) 3:34.61.