Hesston doubles teams reach semifinals

WICHITA — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team had each doubles entry reach the semifinals after the first day of competition at the Class 3-2-1A state meet Friday at the Wulz Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.

The team of Cole Deutschendorf and Micah Dahlsten (30-4) finished 2-0 and will face Owen VanderArk and James VanderArk (25-6) today in the semifinals.

The team of Ben Bollinger and Andrew Schmidt (20-10) also finished 2-0 and will meet Luke Swan and Charlie Dunne of Wichita Collegiate (12-1) in the semifinals.

In singles play, Trevor Gamble finished 0-2, ending the season 16-11.

The tournament concludes Saturday.

Class 3-2-1A State Boys’ Tennis

Friday at Wulz Riverside TC

Hesston results

Singles

Trevor Gamble (0-2, 16-13) — 1. L Max Kice, Classical School of Wichita 6-1 6-1; L Ian Garis, Kansas City Christian 9-3.

Doubles

Cole Deutschendorf-Micah Dahlsten, Hesston: 1. bye; 2. W O’Neil-Wassom, Maryville 6-0, 6-1; QF. W Chouinard-Branam, Classical School of Wichita 6-3, 6-2.

Ben Bollinger-Andrew Schmidt, Hesston: 1. bye; 2. W Newman-Buresch, Kansas City Christian (); QF. W Goodman-Robinette, Maranatha Academy 6-1, 6-1.

