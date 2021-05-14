Hesston 1-2 at CKL track, Halstead boys 2nd

HALSTEAD — The Hesston High School track teams claimed a 1-2 finish Thursday in the Central Kansas League championships in Halstead.

The Hesston boys won the meet with 100 points, followed by Halstead at 85 and Hoisington at 75.

The Smoky Valley girls topped the field with 125 points, followed by Hesston at 78 and Hoisington at 73. The Halstead girls were fourth with 65 points.

“We had some really good performances today,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We had some kids really step up. We had some great PRs. We finished a little higher than we were seeded in a number of events. Looking at the list ahead of the meet, we knew the boys had a shot at winning the title. Things really fell into place. I’m proud of them for stepping up.”

“Our throwers set the tone early,” Halstead coach Jason Grider said. “We didn’t have a ton of kids on the track. Lakin (Farmer) had a great day. Everybody contributed. I thought we had a chance to finish pretty high and they came through.”

The Hesston team of Braden Esau, Ayden Summers, Ryan Eilert and Max Werner won the 4x800-meter relay in 8:35.98.

Nicholas Arnold won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.74, followed by Devin Miller in third in 17.24.

Miller won the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 43.71.

Esau won the 800-meter run in 2:08.12.

The team of Max Werner, Cason Richardson, Tyler Rewerts and Cavan Fuqua ended the meet by winning the 4x400-meter relay in 3:30.83.

For the Hesston girls, Elsie Clark won the 3,200-meter run in 12:57.99.

The Halstead boys cleaned up in the throws. Senior Doug Grider edged teammate Korbin Black for the shot put title. Grider won in 49-4 1/2, three inches ahead of Black. Grider won the discus in 153-1, followed by Black in third in 143-11.

“It was pretty darn good for us,” Doug Grider said. “It was beautiful today. A great day.”

“Doug gets a lot of the publicity, but Korbin had a great day. He was right behind Doug, and almost broke 50 in the shot today. They compete every day in practice. Cole Herman was a little disappointed. He got his points out there, but he’s still pretty raw. We can get him going next week and get all three qualified.”

The throwers head into post-season next week.

“To win regionals and win state is the goal,” Doug Grider said. “I’d like to break 160 in disc and go 54 or 55 in shot. That would be sweet. In shot, it will take at least a 55 or 56 to win (state). It will take about 170 in disc. I just need to focus and lift heavy still. I need to keep practicing hard.”

Lakin Farmer won the 100-meter dash in 11.70. Farmer won the 400-meter dash in 51.82.

Both Halstead and Hesston compete in the Class 3A regionals Friday in Holcomb.

“That will be a challenge,” Peters said. “It will be an all-day event. We’ll leave early in the morning. We’ve competed well today, so that sets us up to compete well against good competition next week. We have to keep everybody healthy and work on little things we can fix to make us a little better. When we get to regionals, competition will step up another notch. We just have to be ready.”

“This will be the third time in seven years we went way west,” Jason Grider said. “We went to Cimarron last year. Our booster club does a great job of getting us a charter bus and takes great care of us. We’ll be fine. It’s a pretty early start time, but it will be fun. I’m pretty proud of the kids and the coaches. They put a lot of time in. Our seniors have put a lot of time in through the years. It was well deserved tonight.”

