Wind Surge claims first win at home

Mark Schnabel
The Kansan
Wichita Wind Surge starting pitcher Austin Schulfer threw five scoreless innings Wednesday in a 1-0 win over Amarillo. It was the first home win for the team at Riverfront Stadium and the second shutout win of the year.
Wichita Wind Surge second baseman Peter Mooney makes a throw to first during play Wednesday. The Wind Surge are home through Sunday.
Wichita Wind Surge outfielder Gilberto Celestino catches a fly ball during play Wednesday against Amarillo.
Amarillo Sod Poodle Jake McCarthy snags a fly ball during play Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium.
Wichita Wind Surge catcher Ray Morales takes ball four during play Wednesday at Riverfront Stadium in Wichita. The game was just the second home game for the Wind Surge.

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge got their first win at Riverfront Stadium Wednesday when Jose Miranda hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to stop the Amarillo Sod Poodles 1-0 in Double-A Central play.

Wichita improves to 6-2 to remain in the lead in the North Division and even the series. Amarillo falls to 5-3.

The two teams combined for just five hits.

Andrew Bechtold opened the bottom of the ninth with a single. Ernie DeLaTrinidad hit into a two-base error. After a three-pitch strikeout to Aaron Whitfield, Miranda hit a shallow fly ball to right-center, but the throw to the plate was off-line.

Wichita got two singles in the bottom of the eighth. The first baserunner was erased on a double play. The second was caught stealing.

Wichita starter Austin Schulfer pitched 5.1 innings, giving up a hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Ryan Mason struck out one in 1.2 innings. Tom Hackimer (2-0) finished the game, allowing a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

Amarillo starter Ryan Weiss threw six innings, allowing a walk with seven strikeouts. Matt Gage went two innings, allowing two hits and a strikeout. Luis Castillo (1-2) took the loss, allowing a run, a hit and a strikeout.

Per MLB COVID-19 guidelines, players, coaches and managers were not made available to the media before or after the game.

The series continues through Sunday.

Amarillo;000;000;000;—;0;2;1

Wichita;000;000;001;—;1;3;0

Weiss, Gage 7, Castillo (L, 1-1) 9 and Miroglio; Schulfer, Mason 6, Hackimer (W, 2-0) 8 and Morales. Time — 2:20. Attendance — 2,714.Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com