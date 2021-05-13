Wind Surge claims first win at home

WICHITA — The Wichita Wind Surge got their first win at Riverfront Stadium Wednesday when Jose Miranda hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to stop the Amarillo Sod Poodles 1-0 in Double-A Central play.

Wichita improves to 6-2 to remain in the lead in the North Division and even the series. Amarillo falls to 5-3.

The two teams combined for just five hits.

Andrew Bechtold opened the bottom of the ninth with a single. Ernie DeLaTrinidad hit into a two-base error. After a three-pitch strikeout to Aaron Whitfield, Miranda hit a shallow fly ball to right-center, but the throw to the plate was off-line.

Wichita got two singles in the bottom of the eighth. The first baserunner was erased on a double play. The second was caught stealing.

Wichita starter Austin Schulfer pitched 5.1 innings, giving up a hit with two walks and two strikeouts. Ryan Mason struck out one in 1.2 innings. Tom Hackimer (2-0) finished the game, allowing a hit, a walk and two strikeouts.

Amarillo starter Ryan Weiss threw six innings, allowing a walk with seven strikeouts. Matt Gage went two innings, allowing two hits and a strikeout. Luis Castillo (1-2) took the loss, allowing a run, a hit and a strikeout.

Per MLB COVID-19 guidelines, players, coaches and managers were not made available to the media before or after the game.

The series continues through Sunday.

Amarillo;000;000;000;—;0;2;1

Wichita;000;000;001;—;1;3;0

Weiss, Gage 7, Castillo (L, 1-1) 9 and Miroglio; Schulfer, Mason 6, Hackimer (W, 2-0) 8 and Morales. Time — 2:20. Attendance — 2,714.