Sports Calendar

May 8 through 16, All times Central

Saturday, May 8

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Valley Center 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hesston 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida 3 p.m..

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Highland CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Pratt CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Chicago 7 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Golden State 9 a.m. (Cox 785 by subscription).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Sioux City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida 11 a.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Chicago 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Austin FC @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (FoxSports 1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Sacramento 9 a.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Monday, May 10

PREP BASEBALL — Maize South @ Newton 4:30 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Auburn Hills GC, Wichita 1 p.m.; Berean Academy, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Hesston GC 1 p.m.; Goessel, Burrton @ HOPL/WSL, Wedgewood GC 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Districts TBA.

Tuesday, May 11

PREP BASEBALL — Pratt @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Hillsboro 4 p.m., Marion @ Remington 3 p.m., Skyline @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Pratt @ Halstead 4 p.m., Hesston @ Hillsboro 4 p.m., Marion @ Remington 3 p.m., Moundridge @ Sterling 4:30 p.m., Hutchinson Trinity @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Hillsboro GC TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Maize @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Districts TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Kansas City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Sacramento 9 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Wednesday, May 12

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Districts TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W 4:30 p.m.).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Houston 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, May 13

PREP TRACK — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson 3:30 p.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL, Halstead 2 p.m.; Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ WSL, Herington 3 p.m.; Burrton @ HOPL, Norwich TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ NJCAA Districts TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 14

PREP TRACK — Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ HOAL, Bennington 3 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A State, Maize South HS Courts 8 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A State, Wulz Riverside TC, Wichita 8 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Last Chance Meet @ Bethel TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Southern Florida @ Wichita State 1 p.m. (ESPN+) and 6 p.m..

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 2:10 p.m. and 6:10 p.m. (both Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Utah @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Wichita @ Omaha 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A State, Maize South HS Courts 8 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A State, Wulz Riverside TC, Wichita 8 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Campus TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Southern Florida @ Wichita State 1 p.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Racing Louisville 4 p.m. (CBS Sports Net).

Sunday, May 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Southern Florida @ Wichita State noon.

PRO BASKETBALL — Los Angeles Clippers @ Oklahoma City TBA (TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Rapid City @ Wichita 4:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Amarillo @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Vancouver @ Sporting Kansas City 1 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

