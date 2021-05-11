Sports briefs

JUNIOR COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Highland CC 8, Hesston Col. 0

Highland CC 10, Hesston Col. 3

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team ended the regular season with a pair of losses to Highland Community College Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play.

Hesston fell 8-0 and 10-3.

The first game was called after six innings on the eight-run rule. The Larks were held to two hits. Emily DeMartino took the loss.

In the second game, Kimberlin Hopson had two hits and a RBI for the Larks. Teri Stanton took the loss pitching.

Hesston plays this week in the NJCAA District Tournament.

PREP SOFTBALL

Marion 3, Moundridge 2

Marion 9, Moundridge 7

MARION — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team lost a pair of HOAL games to Marion Friday in Marion.

Moundridge fell 3-2 and 9-7.

In the first game, Moundridge’s McKenzie Elmore had two hits and two RBIs. Erin Durst had two hits.

McKenzie Elmore took the loss, striking out 10.

In the second game, Reese Schmidt drove in three runs for the Wildcats. McKenzie Elmore had two hits and two RBIs.

Emily Durst took the loss pitching, striking out five.

Moundridge is 12-6.

Haven 17, Hesston 4

Haven 19, Hesston 2

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers were swept by the Haven Wildcats Friday in Hesston.

Hesston fell 17-4 and 19-2. Both games were called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Emily Schmidt took the loss in the first game. Cassie Albin had two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Schmidt and Albin each had two hits. Schmidt drove in a run.

Schmidt took the loss pitching.

Hesston is 5-13.

PREP BASEBALL

Marion 7, Moundridge 0

Moundridge 8, Marion 2

MARION — The Moundridge Wildcat baseball team split a Heart of America League against Marion, losing the first game 7-0 and winning the second game 8-2.

“Game one was competitive until the late innings,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “Both teams pitched well and played good defense. A few mental lapses cost us. Anthony pitched a great game against a good hitting team. We could get the ball to drop on offense, but I truly believe competing with Marion in the first game gave us some belief heading into the second.”

In the first game, Marion scored three runs each in the third and sixth innings and a run in the fifth.

Moundridge was held to two hits. A Everhart took the loss.

In the second game, Moundridge trailed 2-0 after the first inning, but scored four runs in the second inning.

Wyatt Falco had two hits and two RBIs. Logan Churchill had two hits with an RBI.

Falco struck out eight in three innings. Jon Schlosser struck out four in four innings for the win.

“The second game the guys seemed to play loose and with more focus,” Jason Rains said. “Wyatt and Jon combined to pitch well enough to keep us in good position the entire game. Our hitters had a great approach the second game. We took what their pitchers gave us and capitalized when we had opportunities. Ty Rains played the lead off role perfectly, going for two with a walk and a HBP, multiple steals and runs scored.”

YOUTH BASEBALL

Hutchinson Hornets 12U 7, Hesston Swathers 12U 0

Hesston Swathers 12U 15, Newton Baseball Club-Weeks 12U 0

Hutchinson Hornets 12U 12, Newton Baseball Club-Weeks 12U 0

Hesston Swathers 12U 15, Henion Storm Chasers 12U 4

Hutchinson Hornets 8U 5, Newton Railers 8U 0

Buhler Konrade 11, Newton Railers 8U 2

JUCO WOMEN’S SOCCER

Pratt CC 4, Hesston Col. 1

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Pratt Community College 4-1 Saturday.

Quemberli Merida scored three goals for Pratt. Paige Strausberg also scored a goal.

Aydan Everett scored for Hesston.

Bethany Masters had three saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 1-6 and play at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus.