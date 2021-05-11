Railer soccer squad falls to top-seeded Maize

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team closed out the regular-season home schedule with a 10-0 loss to Maize Tuesday at Fischer Field.

The game ended with 4:09 remaining in regulation on the 10-goal rule.

Maize improves to 14-0-1 and clinches the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I title at 6-0. The Eagles also clinch the top seed in the Class 5A west regionals.

Haley Rogers scored five goals for the Eagles. Paige Putter scored two goals with two assists. Mina Chapman and Taige Webster each scored a goal with an assist. Sadie Clark scored a goal. Elyce Pfeifer had two assists.

“Maize is always a quality squad, and this year they are top of the table,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “I think we did a really good job defensive-wise, trying to keep them out of the box. As the game went on, their speed and their strength kind of wore us down. We gave up some goals that probably shouldn’t have gone in. Alexia (Hernandez) did a fantastic job tonight. She made a couple of saves, especially on that (penalty kick). I’m proud of the kids for not giving up.”

Newton was outshot 24-1, 21-1 on goal. Alexia Hernandez had 11 saves in goal for Newton. Lilly Koehn had one save for Maize. Hernandez, who started the season as the no. 3 goalkeeper, has moved into the starting lineup as Aketzali Solorio-Jimenez moved to a field position. The starting JV goalkeeper was injured several weeks ago.

“Alexia has taken over the last several games and have done a fantastic job,” Jantzi said. “Moving Z back out on the field helps us defensive-wise.”

Newton fell behind 4-0 in the first half, three goals by Rogers.

There was a long delay in the 16th minute when Railer senior Valery Landrum was injured and had to be taken off the field on a gurney.

The Railers had a couple of long runs in the first half without a shot.

After a Maize goal, Newton took its first shot in the 44th minute on a Sophia Houser breakaway. A couple minutes later, Hernandez stopped a Webster penalty kick. Maize followed with five more goals to end the game.

Newton ends the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Goddard Eisenhower. The Tigers are 13-1-1. Eisenhower needs a win to clinch the second seed in the Class 5A west regional standings.

“They will be the no. 2 seed, so they are going to be another tough, tough squad,” Jantzi said. “Hopefully, we can keep them out of the box.”

Newton is currently the 15th seed in Class 5A west. Newton could finish anywhere from 15th to 17th depending on how the Railers, Arkansas City and Great Bend do in their final games. The 16th and 17th seed meet in a play-in game, with the winner meeting Maize in the regional semifinals.

VS. CAMPUS — Newton fell to Campus 3-0 Thursday in Haysville. Newton trailed 1-0 at the half.

“Varsity played well despite the 0-3 loss,” Jantzi said. “We held them for the first 35 minutes, but a great pass and a great finish found us behind 0-1 at half. The ladies were much more organized on the field. We are doing a better job of connecting passes. We continued to fight, but gave up two second half goals. Many of the ladies played 120 minutes between the two matches. Must needed rest before a week of the top two teams in our region. Very proud of the continued improvement over the season.”

Maize;4;6;—;10

Newton;0;0;—;0

1. M Mina Chapman (Elyce Pfeifer) 3:27

2. M Haley Rogers (Chapman) 8:43

3. M Rogers (unassisted) 28:19

4. M Rogers (Taige Webster) 30:31

5. M Sadie Clark (Kaylee Wilcox) 42:38

6. M Rogers (Paige Putter) 54:37

7. M Rogers (Putter) 58:06

8. M Putter (penalty kick) 63:46

9. M Putter (Reina Cline) 72:56

10. M Webster (Pfeier) 75:51 Total shots — Mai. 14-10—24, New. 0-1—1. Shots on goal — Mai. 13-8—21, New. 0-1—1. Saves — Mai.: Kartsyn Slothower (W, 40:00, 0 ga) 0-x—0; Lilly Koehn (40:00, 0 ga) x-1—1. New.: Alexia Hernandez (L) 9-2—11. Corner kicks — Mai. 9, New. 1. Fouls — Mai. 3, New. 4. Offside — Mai. 6, New. 2. Cautions — none. Missed penalty kick — Mai.: Webster (saved).

Junior varsity — Newton 1, Campus 0; Maize 10, Newton 0

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com