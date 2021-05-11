League golf roundup

Railers 5th at AV-CTL I

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ golf team finished fifth Monday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I championships at the Auburn Hills Golf Course.

Maize South won the meet at 301, followed by Hutchinson at 341 and Derby at 364. Newton had a team score of 404.

Kyle Kasitz of Maize South was top medalist with an even par 72. Taben Armstrong of Maize South was second at 73. Ty Adkins of Hutchinson was third at 75.

Newton was led by Caleb Koontz, who tied for 11th at 89 to earn all-league honors.

Jacob Schmidt and Clayton Smith each shot a 103. Ashton Castro shot a 109. Brody Harper shot a 119. Sam Revel shot a 139.

Newton competes in the Class 5A regional at 9 a.m. Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

AV-CTL I Championships

Monday at Auburn Hills GC

Par 72, 6,068 yards

Team scores — Maize South 301, Hutchinson 341, Derby 364, Maize 380, Newton 404, Salina South 419, Campus 478.

Individuals — 1. Kyle Kasitz MS 72, 2. Taben Armstrong MS 73, 3. Ty Adkins Hut. 75, 4. Layton Love MS 76, 5. Grant Waggoner MS 80, T5. Brock Southern Hut. 80, 7. Jaydon Carruthers Der. 83, T7. Spencer Goering MS 83, 9. Stu Jones Mai. 84, 10. Maverick Guinn MS 88, 11. Caleb Koontz New. 89, T11. Knowlyn Egan Der. 89, T11. TJ Marshall Mai. 89, 14. Hayden Bloesser Hut. 92, 15. Jordan Anderson SS 93, 16. Ben Patterson Hut. 94, 17. Carson Dutcher Der. 96, T17. Cael Asman Der. 96, T17. Carter Young Hut. 96, T17. Nate Pierce Der. 96, 21. Hayden Smith Der. 97, 22. Kevin Gibbons SS 101, T22. Wyatt Johnson Hut. 101, 24. Jacob Schmidt New. 103, T24. Mason Miranda Mai. 103, T24. Clayton Smith New. 103, 27. Colby Lampkin Mai. 104, 28. Ethan Harris SS 106, 29. AB Cavazos Mai. 107, 30. Ashton Castro New. 109, T30. Conner Creason Cam. 109, 32. Curtis Zimmerman Cam. 112, 33. Paxton Powers Mai. 113, 34. Brody Harper New. 119, T34. Maddox Xaysongkham SS 119, T34. Dominique Girard SS 119, 37. Brogan Godwin Cam. 120, 38. Laken Herndon Cam. 137, 39. Sam Revel New. 139.

Warriors second at HOAL

HESSTON — The Berean Academy golf team took second at the Heart of America League Championships Monday at the Hesston Golf Course.

Sterling won the team title at 343, followed by Berean Academy at 352 and Inman at 423. Remington was sixth at 496.

Berean put four golfers in the top 10, lead by Jon Hoover at 77.

Sterling’s Zach Surface was second at 81 and Lucas Glmore was third at 82.

Grant Busenitz of Berean was fourth at 85, followed by A.J. Templin in seventh at 90 and Lucas Stucky tied for 10th at 100.

Sedgwick’s Tate McGinn tied for 10th at 100.

Remington was led by S. Scheffler, who tied for 17th at 111.

Berean, Sedgwick and Remington all compete at the Class 2A regional Monday at the Prairie Ridge Golf Course in Erie.

Heart of America League

Monday at Hesston GC

Par 71, 6,118 yards

Team scores — Sterling 343, Berean Acadamy 352, Inman 423, Marion 491, Remington 496. Sedgwick, Hutchinson Trinity no team score.

Individuals — 1. Jon Hoover BA 77, 2. Zach Surface Ster. 81, 3. Lucas Gilmore Ster. 82, 4. Grant Busenitz BA 85, 5. D. McConnell In. 88, 6. Wyatt Schmidt Ster. 89, 7. AJ Templin BA 90, 8. Caden Webb Ster. 91, 9. Braxton Linden Ster. 93, 10. Tate McGinn Sed. 100, T10. Miles Olson Mar. 100, T10. Luke Stucky BA 100, 13. Brock Sivils In. 102, T13. Wyatt Beltz Ster. 102, 15. D. Dawes In. 104, 16. Gavin Judy HT 109, 17. S. Schleffler Rem. 111, T17. Braeden Templin BA 111, 19. Lane Svoboda Mar. 117, 20. Anna Zurcher Mar. 118, 21. Logan Montonye Rem. 119, 22. Aiden Brown BA 120, 23. Drew McGinn Sed. 123, 24. Jacob Eck In. 129, 25. J. Watson Rem. 131, 26. David Graham Rem. 135, 27. Ben Godina HT 139, 28. Fiona McClain In. 141, 29. Lakin McEuen In. 148, 30. Anderson Waddell Mar. 156,