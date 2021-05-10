Railer boys win Derby invite, girls take sixth

The Kansan

DERBY — The Newton High School boys’ track team won the 11-team Derby Invitational Friday.

The Railer girls finished sixth.

The Newton boys topped Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 111-101, followed by Wichita East at 67 and Wichita Heights at 63.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel won the girls’ competition with 133 points, followed by Maize South at 104, Valley Center at 78 and Derby at 73. Newton scored 54 points.

Jonah Remsberg won the pole vault in 12-0 and took second in the long jump in 21-2 3/4, followed by Jody Perry in third in 19-9 3/4. Perry took second in the triple jump in 40-9 1/4.

Avery Gates won the high jump in 6-2.

Kenyon Forest won the javelin at 169-4.

Aiden Kendall finished second in the shot put at 50-9 1/2.

The team of Curt Claussen, Ben Crawford, Kenyon Forest and Perry took second in the 4x100-meter relay in 44.86. The team of Simon Hodge, Gabe Gaeddert, Luke Schmidt and Simon Secor finished second in the 4x800-meter relay in 8:30.02.

In the 400-meter dash, Santiago Castillo finished third in 52.38.

For the Railer girls, Hayley Loewen won the triple jump in 35-10 3/4.

Asha Regier took second in the high jump at 5-4.

Carly Anderson took third in the shot put at 34-8 1/2. Abby Green took third in the discus at 104-11.

Newton competes at the AV-CTL I championships at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Gowans Stadium in Hutchinson.

Derby Inv.

Friday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 133, Maize South 104, Valley Center 78, Derby 73, Garden City 57, Newton 54, Wichita East 47, Campus 24, Wichita North 21, Wichita Heights 17.

100-m. dash — 16. Natalia Varpness 14.12, 21. Camryn Entz 14.44, 22. Gracie Hendrickson 14.76.

200-m. dash — 13. Camryn Entz 30.12.

400-m. dash — 7. Olivia Antonowich 1:04.38, 10. Madelynn Hamm 1:05.09, 14. Cate Nembhard 1:08.51.

1,600-m. run — 8. Aspen Schmidt 6:19.30, 11. Ella Mayes 6:31.50, 13. Elia Bergquist 6:37.28.

100-m. HH — 5. Berkley Roberson 18.12.

300-m. LH — 7. Berkley Roberson 51.97.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Newton (Murry, Varpness, Hendrickson, Anderson) 53.29.

4x400-m. relay — 4. Newton (Antonowich, Hendrickson, Hamm, Murry) 4:21.03.

4x800-m. relay — 5. Newton (Adams, Schmidt, Antonowich, Hamm) 11:01.26.

High jump — 2. Asha Regier 5-4, 5. Hayley Loewen 4-10.

Pole vault — 6. Alyssa Lujano 7-6, t7. Cecilia Merlini 7-0.

Long jump — 9. Madelynn Hamm 14-10 1/2, 11. Berkley Roberson 14-9, 13. Jaymie Murry 14-7 3/4.

Triple jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 35-10 3/4, 10. Alyssa Lujano 29-4 1/2.

Shot put — 3. Carly Anderson 34-8 1/2, 9. Enyisha Peterson 30-3 1/2.

Discus — 3. Abby Green 104-11, 7. Lana Mayfield 99-4, 9. Enyisha Peterson 95-6.

Javelin — 5. Jaymie Murry 94-6, 11. Jennifer Rubio 80-3, 14. Kati Blaylock 71-7.

BOYS

Team scores — Newton 111, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 101, Wichita-East 67, Wichita-Heights 63, Maize South 58, Garden City 47, Valley Center 47, Campus 47, Derby 31, Wichita South 30, Wichita North 10.

100-m. dash — 9. Curt Claussen 11.97, 15. Rogelio Payan 12.14.

200-m. dash — 6. Jody Perry 23.80, 8. Rogelio Payan 23.90.

400-m. dash — 3. Santiago Castillo 52.38, 21. Elijah Edwards 57.36.

800-m. run — 8. Gabe Gaeddert 2:10.61, 18. Elijah Edwards 2:25.25.

1,600-m. run — 5. Luke Schmidt 4:47.21, 14. Kaden Anderson 4:57.87, 18. Simon Secor 5:06.95.

3,200-m. run — 5. Luke Schmidt 10:41.60, 8. Alexander Barnett 10:53.17, 9. Kaden Anderson 11:10.02.

300-m. IH — 4. Creed Ekerberg 43.47, 5. Jonah Remsberg 43.95, 18. Tanner Dorrell 47.94.

4x100-m. relay — 2. Newton (Claussen, Crawford, Forest, Perry) 44.86.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Newton (Castillo, Hodge , Ekerberg, Secor) 3:41.97.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Newton (Hodge , Gaeddert, Schmidt, Secor) 8:30.02.

High jump — 1. Avery Gates 6-2, 9. Jacob Schmidt 5-6.

Pole vault — 1. Jonah Remsberg 12-0.

Long jump — 2. Jonah Remsberg 21-2 3/4, 3. Jody Perry 19-9 3/4.

Triple jump — 2. Jody Perry 40-9 1/4, 9. Creed Ekerberg 38-5 1/2.

Shot put — 2. Aiden Kendall 50-9 1/2, 5. Davis Mick 45-11, 10. Mohammed Farah 42-10.

Discus — 4. Davis Mick 142-9, 6. Aiden Kendall 140-4, 8. Mohammed Farah 132-9.

Javelin — 1. Kenyon Forest 169-4, 4. Davis Mick 140-5, 11. Tanner Dorrell 121-7.