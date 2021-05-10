Swathers win regional tennis tourney

The Kansan

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team will send five of six players to state after winning the Class 3-2-1A regional tournament Friday and Saturday in Hesston.

The Swathers edged Wichita Trinity Academy for the team title 17-14. Hutchinson Trinity was third at 13, followed by Sterling at nine, Ellinwood at four and Haven at one. Hillsboro, Fairfield and Lyons all failed to score.

“We had a very good regional with all of our kids playing well,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “We obviously would like to have qualified all six, but the effort was really good. This team has come a long eay since the season started and it is gratifying to dee their work pay off. We look forward to next weekend.”

Hesston was led in doubles, where the team of Cole Deutschendorf and Micah Dahlsten finished 4-0, downing teammates Ben Bollinger and Andrew Schmidt in the finals 6-1, 6-0.

Deutschendorf and Dahlsten advance to state 28-4.

“Cole and Micah had one little hiccup as the Bryants (of Wichita Trinity Academy) played a really great second set in the semis, but Cole and Micah steadied the ship in the third. They will be one of the favorites next week at state.”

Bollinger and Schmidt advance to state 18-10.

“Ben and Andrew continue to get better with each tournament,” Mark Dahlsten said. “They took care of business and are also peaking at the right time. I look for them to have a great chance to earn a medal next week.”

In singles play, Trevor Gamble finished fifth to advance to state. Gamble enters state play 16-11.

“Trevor qualifies for state by finishing fifth and having a very good tournament,” Mark Dahlsten said. “Trevor seems to playing his best tennis at the perfect time. He played smart, controlled tennis for the most part.”

Josh Leinbach finished 1-2, falling in the consolation semifinals. Leinbach ends the season 12-18, one win shy of a state berth.

“Unfortunately Josh came up one short of qualifying, losing a very tough, three-set match,” Mark Dahlsten said. “He played his best and most consistent tennis of the year, but (Carson) Shirmer (of Sterling) was able to outlast him.”

The state meet is Friday and Saturday at the Wulz Riverside Tennis Center in Wichita.

Class 3-2-1A Regionals

Friday and Saturday

at Hesston

Team scores — Hesston 17, Wichita Trinity Academy 14, Hutchinson Trinity 13, Sterling 9, Ellinwood 4, Haven 1, Hillsboro 0, Fairfield 0, Lyons 0.

Singles

First round — Ethan Plenart Hil. def. Pedro Pina Ly. 6-3, 6-1; Carson Shirmer St. def. Rieley Wagner Hav. 6-3, 6-0.

Second round — Rhain Isaac St. def. Cole Zongker Hav. 6-0, 6-0; Caleb Robl Ell. def. Noah Bartel Hil. 6-3, 6-3; Trevor Gamble Hes. def. Plenart Hil. 6-2, 6-1; Cole Mathews WTA def. Kevin Martinez Fair. 6-0, 6-1; Connor Harcrow HT def. Evan Ringwald HT 6-0, 6-0; Shirmer St. def. J.J. Henderson WTA 6-2, 4-6, 12-10 TB; Josh Leinbach Hes. def. Amare Campbell Ly. 6-1, 6-0; Anthony Clennan HT def. Clayton Fleming Fair. 6-0, 6-0.

Quarterfinals — Isaac St. def. Robl Ell. 6-0, 6-1; Mathews WTA def. Gamble Hes. 6-3, 7-5; Harcrow HT def. Shirmer St. 6-2, 6-2; Clennan HT def. Leinbach Hes. 6-0, 6-1.

Semifinals — Championship: Isaac St. def. Mathews WTA 6-3, 6-4; Clennan HT def. Harcrow HT 6-1, 6-0. Consolation: Gamble Hes. def. Robl Ell. 6-1, 6-1; Shirmer St. def. Leinbach Hes. 2-6, 6-3, 6-0.

State qualifiers — Championship: Isaac St. def. Clennan HT 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Third place: Mathews WTA def. Harcrow HT 7-5, 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles

First round — Brewington-Watney St. def. Hein-Rathbone Hil. 6-3, 7-5 (7-5); Sant-Fullbright St. def. Capps-Kottas Ly. 6-0, 6-1.

Second round — Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Siller-Mathes Fair. 6-0, 6-0; Jaques-Shingleton Hav. def. Smith-Adams Ly. 6-3, 6-2; Miller-Hageman HT def. Brewington-Watney St. 6-1, 6-4; Bryant-Bryant WTA def. Miller-Mulligan Hav. 6-1, 6-1; Ralston-Draper WTA def. Bauman-Bauman Fair. score n/a; Ringwald-Battistoni Ell. def. Sant-Fullbright St. 6-3, 7-5; Gust-Kirk HT def. Johnson-Ringwald Ell. 5-0, 5-7, 10-5 TB; Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Rader-Cruz Hil. 6-1, 6-2.

Quarterfinals — Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Jaques-Shingleton Hav. 6-0, 6-0; Bryant-Bryant WTA def. Miller-Hageman HT 6-2, 6-3; Ralston-Draper WTA def. Ringwald-Battistoni Ell. 6-2, 6-1; Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Gust-Kirk HT 6-0, 6-0.

Semifinals — Championship: Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Bryant-Bryant WTA 6-1, 3-6, 6-0; Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Ralston-Draper WTA 6-3, 6-3. Consolation: Miller-Hageman HT def. Jaques-Shingleton Hav. 2-6, 6-4, 7-5; Ringwald-Battistoni Ell. def. Gust-Kirk HT 6-0, 6-1.

State qualifiers — Championship: Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. 6-1, 6-0. Third place: Bryant-Bryant WTA def. Raltson-Draper WTA 6-0, 6-4. Fifth place: Ringwald-Battistoni Ell. def. Miller-Hageman HT 6-3, 6-4.