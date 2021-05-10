Bethel names Leake as new volleyball coach

The Kansan

Bethel College named Adriana Leake as its new head volleyball coach, succeeding Stacy Middleton, who stepped down to take an administrative position in the athletic department.

Leake spent the past two seasons at Wichita Northwest High School, where she was 25-17. This past season, she led the team to a 12-2 record, a Class 6A sub-state title and a state tournament berth.

She was named the Wichita area co-coach of the year by one publication.

"Adriana rose to the top of a very strong candidate list," Bethel director of athletics Tony Hoops said. "She was well referred from the beginning of our search process and exceeded expectations during the interview process."

"I am honored to be named head coach of a program with a history as rich as Bethel volleyball," Leake said. "When I walk into the gym and see those banners from years ago, I'm excited about the opportunity to breathe new life into the Bethel College volleyball program. There's work to do, but I know we can build a program that the community and alumni will be proud of."

A 2013 graduate of Sterling College, she was a four-time All-Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference selection. She also holds the school record for career assists at 4,264. She was an assistant coach at both Sterling and Friends.

She is a coach with the Wichita Legacy club program.

Leake inherits a program that finished 3-27 last season, 3-21 in KCAC play. Bethel fell in the first round of the KCAC post-season tournament.

"Adriana is very familiar with small college volleyball and has connections all across the country," Hoops said. "Her work at Northwest speaks for itself. We believe she is a rising star in the volleyball coaching profession and we are extremely fortunate to have her lead Bethel College volleyball going forward.

“Adriana's demeanor is very similar to past legendary coaches who served as the foundation of Bethel College volleyball. Her confidence, knowledge, communication, and professionalism make her the perfect fit to take over the proud Bethel volleyball program."

She holds a BA in business administration at Sterling and a masters degree in education from Fort Hays State.