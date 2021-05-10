Threshers win three events at KCAC track

The Kansan

OTTAWA — The Bethel College men’s track team finished fifth, while the women finished eighth Thursday and Friday at the KCAC Championships at Ottawa.

Saint Mary swept the team trophies. The Spire men scored 195 points, followed by Friends at 152, McPherson at 112, Tabor at 86 and Bethel at 63.

Saint Mary claimed the women’s team title at 168 points, followed by Tabor at 105.5, Friends at 98, York at 94.5 and Sterling at 92. Bethel scored 49 points.

The Threshers claimed three conference event titles.

The Bethel men claimed a 1-2 finish in the 100-meter dash. Kemroy Cupid won in 10.62, followed by Trey Palmer in second in 10.65.

Braylen Brewer won the 200-meter dash in 21.49. Brewer ran a 21.41 in prelims. Cupid had the second-fastest time in the prelims in 21.52.

Brewer won the 400-meter dash in 47.22.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Palmer, Cupid, Rudy Juarez and Brewer won in 41.51, just .09 seconds off the meet record.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Nick Morgan, Isaiah Bartel, Arran Kearney and Mauro Arancibia Campos finished second in 7:54.91.

For the Bethel women, Aubry Grame finished second in the 400-meter low hurdles in 1:07.06 and third in the 100-meter high hurdles in 16.66.

Bethel hosts a last chance qualifying meet Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

KCAC Championships

Thursday and Friday

at Ottawa

Bethel results

WOMEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 168, Tabor 105.5, Friends 98, York 94.5, Sterling 92, Kansas Wesleyan 65, McPherson 65, Bethel 49, Ottawa 43, Bethany 17, Southwestern 12.

100-m. dash — 5. Jen Andres 12.64 (12.55 prelims).

200-m. dash — 5. Jen Andres 25.96.

400-m. dash — 6. Stephany Meyer 1:01.97.

800-m. run — 7. Shantierra Jackson 2:27.58, 13. Haley Robinette 2:35.01, 31. Charlotte Ehrmann 2:48.92.

1,500-m. run — 9. Shantierra Jackson 5:07.07, 11. Natalie Graber 5:07.74.

100-m. HH — 3. Aubry Grame 16.66 (16.65 prelims).

400-m. LH — 2. Aubry Grame 1:07.06.

4x100-m. relay — 6. Bethel (Jen Andres, Stephany Meyer, Aubry Grame, Daryn Batts) 52.00.

4x400-m. relay — 5. Bethel (Jen Andres, Aubry Grame, Stephany Meyer, Shantierra Jackson) 4:11.40.

4x800-m. relay — 5. Bethel (Haley Robinette, Natalie Graber, Stephany Meyer, Shantierra Jackson) 10:23.47.

Long jump — 13. Stephany Meyer 4.70 m. (15-5).

Triple jump — 8. Stephany Meyer 10.60 m. (34-9 1/2).

Shot put — 10. Daryn Batts 11.03 m. (36-2 1/4), 14. Kalyn Corley 9.86 m. (32-4 1/4), 29. Lena Driscoll 8.29 m. (27-2 1/2).

Discus — 5. Lena Driscoll 37.24 m. (122-2), 15. Daryn Batts 32.50 m. (106-7), 17. Kalyn Corley 32.02 m. (105-1).

Hammer throw — 4. Kalyn Corley 43.90 m. (144-0).

Javelin — 8. Kalyn Corley 31.04 (101-10).

MEN

Team scores — Saint Mary 195, Friends 152, McPherson 112, Tabor 86, Bethel 73, Ottawa 66, York 34, Southwestern 31, Bethany 23, Kansas Wesleyan 20, Sterling 14, Oklahoma Wesleyan 9.

100-m. dash — 1. Kemroy Cupid 10.62, 2. Trey Palmer 10.65, 20. Amondre Shumpert-Street 11.30, 23. Rudy Juarez 11.35.

200-m. dash — 1. Braylen Brewer 21.49 (21.41 prelims), 4. Trey Palmer 22.20 (21.89 prelims), 20. Evan Depreist 23.24, 30. Garrett Slater 24.14.

400-m. dash — 1. Braylen Brewer 47.22, 19. Evan Depriest 53.91, 23. Garrett Slater 55.39.

800-m. run — 7. Mauro Arancibia Campos 1:56.87, 16. Arran Kearney 2:02.18, 24. Isaiah Bartel 2:05.23, 26. Nick Morgan 2:07.34.

1,500-m. run — 5. Mauro Arancibia Campos 3:57.49, 8. Isaiah Bartel 4:03.09, 11. Arran Kearney 4:06.78, 26. Nick Morgan 4:25.38, 35. Carter Funk 5:05.89.

5,000-m. run — 22. Johnny Yang 17:55.71, 23. Robbie Crager 17:59.03.

4x100-m. relay — 1. Bethel (Trey Palmer, Kemroy Cupid, Rudy Juarez, Braylen Brewer) 41.51.

4x400-m. relay — 6. Bethel (Trey Palmer, Braylen Brewer, Evan Depriest, Isaiah Bartel) 3:24.25.

4x800-m. relay — 2. Bethel (Nick Morgan, Isaiah Bartel, Arran Kearney, Mauro Arancibia Campos) 7:54.91.

Shot put — 7. Chet Albin 13.45 m. (44-1 1/2).

Discus — 11. Chet Albin 34.43 m. (112-11).