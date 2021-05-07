Sports briefs

PREP SOFTBALL

Moundridge 10, H.Trinity 0

Moundridge 23, H.Trinity 5

HUTCHINSON — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team is on a 10-game winning streak after a sweep Tuesday at Hutchinson Trinity.

The Wildcats won 10-0 and 23-5.

In the first game, McKenzie Elmore struck out four in seven innings of play, giving up just three hits.

Erin Durst went three for four hitting. McKenzie Elmore and Emma Blough each went two for four with an RBI.

The second game was called after six innings on the 10-run rule. Moundridge scored 10 runs in the top of the sixth.

Emily Durst pitched a complete game, striking out one.

Erin Durst hit for the cycle, driving in eight runs. Emily Durst, Kindall Elmore, Blough and Kate Eichelberger each drove in two runs.

Moundridge is 12-4.

Sedgwick 10, Marion 8

Marion 15, Sedgwick 5

MARION — The Sedgwick Cardinal softball team split a HOAL doubleheader Tuesday at Marion.

Sedgwick won the first game 10-8. Marion won the nightcap 15-5 in six innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Sedgwick scored three runs in the top of the seventh to break a 7-7 tie.

Madison Matson went two for four hitting for Sedgwick with three RBIs.

Maya Werner struck out nine for the win.

In the second game, Marion scored in every inning, improving to 14-2.

Taylinn Lacey took the loss for Sedgwick, striking out three in three innings. Werner finished the game, striking out five.

Anna Liby drove in two runs.

Sedgwick is 13-4 and hosts Hutchinson Trinity Tuesday.

PREP BASEBALL

Ell-Saline 9, Moundridge 8

Moundridge 11, Ell-Saline 1

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcats split a doubleheader against Ell-Saline Tuesday in Heart of America League play in Moundridge.

The Wildcats lost one game 9-8 and won 11-1 in a game called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

“Tonight was a story of two different teams showing up to play,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “The first game we came out flat, played terrible defense, and weren’t aggressive at the plate. We dug a hole to deep to come back even thought we made an effort. The second game was a different story. From the first inning on we came out focused on defense, had a much better approach at the plate and played our game.

“We were down a few of our normal starters tonight, so we had guys playing in unfamiliar positions, but at this point in the season it requires a next man up mentality.

“We have to get stronger mentally. We have to come out every game focused with a plan and an approach. Bottom line is that we were outplayed by Ell Saline in the first game. Hats off to them, they took advantage of our mistakes. On to the next.”

Newton soccer team drops three

The Newton High School girls’ soccer team dropped its last three games.

Newton fell to Derby 8-1, Salina South 7-0 and Hutchinson 7-0. The score for Thursday’s game against Campus was not reported.

Newton is 1-12 and hosts Maize Tuesday.

Hesston men fall to ACCC

IOLA — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Allen County Community College 3-0 Wednesday in Iola.

Scoring was not reported.

Hesston is 5-5 and hosts Pratt Community College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

WOMEN’S GAME — The Hesston women fell 7-0 to Allen County and are 1-5 for the season. Hesston hosts Pratt at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Lark softball team splits

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team split a doubleheader against Neosho County Community College Thursday in Hesston.

The Larks won the first game 7-4 and lost the nightcap 14-11.

Hesston is 20-20 and hosts Highland Community College at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Wind Surge opens season 2-1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wichita Wind Surge finally made its debut after missing all of last season, going 2-1 against the Springfield Cardinals.

Wichita opened the season Tuesday with a 2-0 win and won Wednesday 5-4.

Mark Contreras drove in both runs Tuesday with a hit in the eighth inning. Four Wichita pitchers combined for the shutout, striking out 14. Tom Hackimer picked up the win and Yennier Cano posted the save.

A two-run shot by Jose Miranda paced Wichita Wednesday. Zach Neff pitched the win and Ryan Mason picked up the save.

In Thursday’s game, it was a run in the bottom of the fifth inning the proved to be the difference as each team scored five runs in the seventh inning and a run each in the eighth.

Iván Herrera went two for four hitting for the Cardinals, driving in two runs. Juan Yepez and Justin Toerner each hit a solo home run.

Aaron Whitefield drove in four runs for Wichita on two hits, including a two-run home run.

Jake Walsh pitched an inning of relief for the win. Salvador Justo pitched the ninth for the save.

Alex Phillips took the loss for Wichita.

The two teams continue their series through Sunday. The Surge make their home debut Tuesday against Amarillo.

Thunder puts down Mavericks

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Wichita Thunder claimed a 7-5 road win against the Kansas City Mavericks Thursday in ECHL play.

Greg Moro scored a goal with two assists for Wichita. Lane Scheidl and Darik Angeli each added a goal with an assist. Matt Ginn had 16 saves in goal for Wichita.

Wichita is 35-16-6-2, second place in the ECHL Western Conference, while Kansas City drops to 23-24-8-2.

The two teams meet again Saturday in Independence.