Buhler fifth, Hutchinson 10th at Newton meet

NEWTON — The Buhler Crusader girls’ swimming team finished fifth, while the Hutchinson Salt Hawks took 10th Thursday at the Newton Invitational II at the Newton High School pool.

Maize topped the 11-team field with 250 points, followed by Winfield at 220, Maize South at 156, Great Bend at 153 and Buhler at 124. Hutchinson scored 53 points.

Buhler’s Sydney Johnson won diving with a season-best score of 167.70. Karlee Wiggins was third with a score of 140.25.

Madison Morrell won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:32.17. Morrell finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly in 1:11.27.

The team of Blythe Adkins, Krysten Hamby, Evelyn Staib and Morrell finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay in 4:21.04.

The team of Evelyn Staib, Morrell, Blythe Adkins and Krysten Hamby placed fourth in the 200-yard medley relay in 2:15.06.

Hutchinson was led by the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Elise Williams, Isabelle Kongable, Claire Barnes and Belanna Bryant, which took fifth in 1:57.81.

Bryant took sixth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:21.83.

Hutchinson competes in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships May 14 (diving) and 15 (swimming) at the Campus High School natatorium.

Buhler competes in the AV-CTL III-IV Championships May 14 or 15 at a site to be determined (either Salina South or El Dorado).

Area non scorers

200-yd. medley relay — 14. Buhler B (Sydney Johnson, Tana Warner, Ava Gladow, Emilie Schweizer) 2:36.45-x.

200-yd. freestyle — 17. Grace Harris Buh. 2:53.99, 20. Taylor Moser 3:00.26.

200-yd. individual medley — 15. Ava Gladow Buh. 3:13.01.

50-yd. freestyle — 13. Elise Williams Hut. 29.49, 14. Belanna Bryant Hut. 29.63, 18. Isabelle Kongable Hut. 30.78, 29. Tawny Bush Buh. 36.61. Area exhibitions: Claire Barnes Hut. 29.96, Makenzie Suppes Hut. 33.28, Darrah Steele Hut. 33.80, Ella Yoder Hut. 34.01, Peyton Hart Hut. 34.79, Sydney Jarrett Hut. 36.41, Raleigh Jarrett Hut. 36.95, Claire Fee Hut. 38.00, .

100-yd. freestyle — t14. Elise Willians Hut. 1:06.52, 16. Isabelle Kongable Hut. 1:06.97, 18. Tana Warner Buh. 1:15.12, 22. Makenzie Suppes Hut. 1:16.89. Area exhibitions: Darrah Steele Hut. 1:16.02, Peyton Hart Hut. 1:17.26, Raleigh Jarrett Hut. 1:27.46, Sydney Jarrett 1:28.71.

500-yd. freestyle — 14. Ava Gladow Buh. 7:55.42, 16. Grace Harris Buh. 8:02.53.

200-yd. freestyle relay — 15. Hutchinson B (Jadyn Miller, Gillian Eddington, Claire Fee, Ella Yoder) 2:19.71-x, Hutchinson C (Peyton Hart, Sydney Jarrett, Raleigh Jarrett, Darrah Steele) 2:24.53-x.

100-yd. backstroke — 19. Taylor Moser Buh. 1:37.18, 20. Claire Fee Hut. 1:37.19.

100-yd. breaststroke — 14. Claire Barnes Hut. 1:38.07, 15. Tawney Bush Buh. 1:38.25

400-yd. freestyle relay — 13. Buhler B (Taylor Moser, Grace Harris, Tawny Bush, Ava Gladow) 5:35.50.