Sports briefs

Bethel track team sets more records

WINFIELD — The Bethel College track team set records in the men’s 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 4x100-meter relay and the women’s 1,500-meter run Saturday at the Southwestern Relays at Jantz Stadium in Winfield.

In the men’s 100-meter dash, Trey Palmer had the top preliminary time of 10.49 seconds, followed by Kemroy Cupid at 10.54. Both times broke the school record of 10.58. Palmer broke the record again in the finals at 10.42 — the fastest time in the KCAC since 1993. Cupid scratched in the finals.

Cupid came back to win the 200-meter dash in 20.91 seconds, a new school record and second best in the NAIA this year. It is also the all-time fastest time run by a KCAC runner.

Palmer, Cupid, Braylen Brewer and Judy Juarez III set a new record in the 4x100-meter relay in 40.69, breaking the school record by .91 seconds. It is the top time in the NAIA this season and the best in the KCAC since 2012.

Shantierra Jackson became the first Bethel woman to break the five-minute barrier in the 1,500-meter run, finishing fourth in 4:58.78. The time is the fastest in the KCAC this season.

Kalyn Corley finishd 10th in the discus in 32.47 meters, fourth in the javelin at 33.65 meters and third in the hammer throw at 44.20 meters, the fourth-best hammer throw in school history.

In the shot put, Daryn Batts finished third at 12.31 meters, followed by Lena Driscoll in eighth in 44.20 meters. Driscoll was third in the discus in 39.28 meters, followed by Batts in eighth at 35.80 meters.

Jen Andres posted a season best in the 100-meter dash in 12.48, fourth best in the KCAC. Andres was fourth in the 200-meter dash in 25.79.

Stephany Meyer took second in the 400-meter dash in 1;01.89. Jackson was fourth in the 5,000-meter run in 19:32.77. The Bethel women finished fourth in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:26.07.

In the men’s 400-meter dash, Evan DePriest was fifth in 51.51, followed by Sebastian Formento in sixth in 52.21 and Garrett Slater in 10th in 53.07.

In the men’s 800-meter run, Isaiah Bartel finished 10th in 1:59.73, followed by Mauro Arancibia Campos at 2:00.38. Arancibia Campos finished fifth in the 1,500-meter run in 4:13.14, followed by Arran Kearney in 10th in 4:21.07.

Bethel competes in the KCAC Championships, which begin Thursday in Ottawa.

Bethel tennis team ends season

TOPEKA — The Bethel College men’s tennis team ended the season with a 4-0 loss to McPherson Friday in the KCAC post-season tournament semifinals in Topeka.

McPherson won two of the three doubles matches to earn a point. The Bulldogs won three of the six singles matches to clinch the dual meet win. McPherson players were leading the other three matches when play was halted.

McPherson topped Ottawa 4-0 in the finals to improve to 14-1 and qualify for the NAIA national tournament.

Bethel ends the season 12-5.

McPherson 4, Bethel 0

SINGLES — Michael Beltran (MC) def. Milan Bucek (BC) 6-3, 6-2; Julien Bodin (MC) vs. Michael Cech (BC) 6-3, 5-2, unfinished; Martin Millos (MC) def. Nolan Schrader (BC) 6-2, 6-2; Jacob Turley (MC) def. Tomas Quercia (BC) 6-2, 6-3; Nicolas Wahl (MC) vs. Zachary Shima (BC) 6-2, 5-3, unfinished; Trey Murphy (MC) vs. Joaquin Pluis (BC) 6-4, 2-1, unfinished.

DOUBLES — Martin Millos-Jacob Turley (MC) def. Michael Cech-Nolan Schrader (BC) 6-3; Michael Beltran-Nicolas Wahl (MC) vs. Milan Bucek-Jordan Singh (BC) 4-4, unfinished; Julien Bodin-Jakob Komel (MC) def. Tomas Quercia-Zachary Shima (BC) 6-2.

HC softball team drops 4

HESSTON — The Hesston College softball team is on an eight-game losing streak after dropping four games in recent Jayhawk Division II play.

Sunday, Hesston fell to Cowley College 8-3 and 4-6.

Monday at home, Hesston fell to Coffeyville Community College 9-7 and 9-5.

In the first game against Cowley, Natalie Fischer took the loss for the Larks. Jessie Miranda, Alexis Silvey, Marissa Harrison and Olivia Nava each had two hits.

In the second game against Cowley, Teri Stanton took the loss, allowing just two earned runs and striking out three. Miranda had two hits and two RBIs. Harrison had two hits and an RBI.

Stats against Coffeyville were not reported.

Hesston is 19-19, 11-15 in conference play, and hosts Neosho County Community College at 2 p.m. Thursday.