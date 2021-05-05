Hesston golfers 7th at I-135 Shootout

The Hesston High School golf team got a taste of state competition Tuesday at the 36-hole I-135 Shootout at the Hesston Golf Course and Sand Creek Station.

Wellington won the team competition at 626, followed by Salina Sacred Heart at 646 and Garden City at 650.

Hesston was seventh at 710.

Wellington golfers Blake Saffell and Deitrek Gill tied for top medalist at 150. Austin Goodrum of Andover Central took third at 151. Cooper Ward of Andover Central and Kameron Shaw of Salina Sacred Heart tied for fourth at 155.

Hesston was led by Lucas Roth, who took sixth at 156. Jace Regier tied for 18th at 168. Jackson Humphreys took 38th at 193. Eric Schmidt tied for 39th at 195. Cade Unruh tied for 43rd at 197. Nathan Whitsitt took 45th at 201. Ty Schroeder took 52nd at 219.

The Swathers compete at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Hutchinson Trinity Invitational at Carey Park.

I-135 Shootout

Tuesday

Hesston GC (par 71)

Sand Creek Station (par 72)

Team scores — Wellington 321-305—626, Salina Sacred Heart 329-317—646, Garden City 340-310—650, Andover Central 338-331—669, Andover 350-352—702, Augusta 366-341—707, Hesston 370-340—710, Buhler 359-355—714, Circle 443-442—885.

Individuals — 1. Blake Saffell Wel. 150, T1. Deitrek Gill Wel. 150, 3. Austin Goodrum AC 151, 4. Cooper Ward AC 155, T4. Kameron Shaw SSH 155, 6. Lucas Roth Hes. 156, 7. Mikey Matteucci SSH 157, 8. Caleb Gilliland SSH 159, T8. Theo Juhl Hes. 159, 10. James Hill And. 160, T10. Jack Koskal Hes. 160, T10. Peyton Linker Wel. 160, 13. Cayden Cundiff Hes. 164, 14. Vincent Chan And. 165, 15. Laken Smith Wel. 166, T15. Chance Kohls Aug. 166, 17. Mason Vigil Hes. 167, 18. Brett Wyckoff Wel. 168, T18. Jace Regier Hes. 168, 20. Aaron Allen Hes. 169, 21. Jace Lawrence Wel. 170, T21. Keith Burr Hes. 170, 23. Zach Warren Hes. 173, 24. Chadd Brown Aug. 174, 25. Nate Elmore SSH 175, T25. Will Yates Buh. 175, 27. Hunter Newell SSH 179, 28. Dylen Slusser Aug. 181, T28. Logan Day Buh. 181, 30. Cal Schultz AC 182, T30. Preston Gover Buh. 182, 32. Chase White AC 185, T32. Stratton McClellan And. 185, T32. Jack Elmore SSH 185, 35. Teagan Tustain Buh. 186, 36. Quinn Devlin AC 187, 37. Brock Hallmark Aug. 190, 38. Jackson Humphreys Hes. 193, 39. Lawson Trimmell And. 195, T39. Eric Schmidt Hes. 195, 41. Josh Manahan Aug. 196, T41. Bradley Trimmell And. 196, 43. Cade Unruh Hes. 197, T43. Max Holcomb AC 197, 45. Nathan Whitsitt Hes. 201, 46. Aedryc Ortiz Hes. 202, 47. Johnny Foster And. 205, 48. Ethan Schwartzkopf Buh. 209, T48. Caden Presnell Aug. 209, 50. Breck Wiggins Cir. 213, 51. Lukas Rogers Cir. 218, 52. Ty Schroeder Hes. 219, 53. Conner Chadwell Cir. 226, 54. Ben Lawrence And. 235, 55. Brenden Galloway Cir. 241, 56. Zeb Shinkle Cir. 248, 57. Max Alexander Buh. 87, 58. Cort Ott Cir. 107.

