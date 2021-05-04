Hesston golfers win at Southeast

SALINA — The Hesston Swather golfers won the Southeast of Saline Invitational Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Hesston shot a 342 and downed Southeast of Saline by 16 strokes. Ellinwood was third at 371. Halstead was eighth at 413.

Dylan Esch of Southeast of Saline and Lucas Roth of Hesston tied for first at 80. Spencer Johnson of Halstead and Jace Regier of Hesston tied for third at 82.

Nathan Whitsitt and Jackson Humphreys, both of Hesston, tied for 11th at 90.

Cade Unruh of Hesston tied for 19th at 94. Eric Schmidt tied for 26th at 99.

For Halstead, Connor Whitsitt shot a 103, Reece Brantley shot a 114 and Seth Motes shot a 114.

Southeast of Saline Inv.

Monday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 6,115 yards

Team scores — Hesston 342, Southeast of Saline 358, Ellinwood 371, Ellis 375, Salina Sacred Heart 381, Republic County 384, Herington 398, Halstead 413, Solomon 426, Minneapolis 427.

Top 15 — 1. Dylan Esch SES 80, T1. Lucas Roth Hes. 80, 3. Spencer Johnson Hal. 82, T3. Jace Regier Hes. 82, 5. Mason Moore Elnwd. 84, 6. Walker Tuttle SSH 85, T6. Drew Heinz Elnwd. 85, T6. Brady Frickey Els. 85, 9. Spencer Coup Sol. 87, 10. Joel Huffaker SES 88, 11. Nathan Whitsitt Hes. 90, T11. Jackson Humphreys Hes. 90, 13. Gannon Couture RC 91, T13. Austin Barton RC 91, 15. Austin Carroll Els. 92, T15. Dalton Bunch SES 92.

Other area golfers — T19. Cade Unruh Hes. 94, 26. Eric Schmidt Hes. 99, 30. Connor Whitsitt Hal. 103, 43. Reece Brantley Hal. 114, T43. Seth Motes Hal. 114.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com