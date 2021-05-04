Railer track team competes at El Dorado, McPherson

EL DORADO — The Newton High School boys finished sixth, while the Railer girls were eighth, Friday at the El Dorado Invitational.

For the Railer boys, Avery Gates won the high jump in 6-3. Kenyon Forest won the javelin in 174-2.

Jody Perry took second in the triple jump in 39-11 1/4.

For the Railer girls, Asha Regier won the high jump at 5-4. Hayley Loewen won the triple jump in 36-1.

Newton sent a small contingent to the McPherson Invitational Thursday. Both the Railer boys and girls finished eight out of nine teams.

At the McPherson meet, Abby Green won the girls’ discus in 101-11. Abigail Koontz took second in the javelin at 97-9.

Davis Mick placed second in the boys javelin in 149-7 and third in the discus in 132-2.

Newton competes Friday at the Derby Invitational.

McPherson Inv.

Thursday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Hays 142.5, McPherson 136, Valley Center 125.5, Salina Central 56.5, Salina South 55, Pratt 39, Wichita North 26.5, Newton 24.

Discus — 1. Abby Green 101-11, 5. Enyisha Peterson 94-8, 11. Ann Pomeroy 85-7.

Javelin — 2. Abigail Koontz 97-9, 6. Jennifer Rubio 86-5, 10. Kati Blaylock 72-1.

Shot put — 7. Ann Pomeroy 30-9, 10. Enyisha Peterson 29-1, 13. Abby Green 27-8 1/2, 16. Lana Mayfield 25-0 1/2.

BOYS

Team scores — Hays 165, Salina Central 108, McPherson 89.83, Salina South 66.83, Valley Center 61.33, Pratt 40, Wichita North 36, Newton 21, Andover Central 14.

Discus — 3. Davis Mick 132-2, 15. Marcel Gonzalez 104-5, 19. Cody Sauerwein 98-11.

Javelin — 2. Davis Mick 149-7, 6. Lan Pfannenstiel 121-6, 13. Chris Walters 111-4, 19. Jarrett Schmidt 89-6.

Shot put — 4. Davis Mick 44-1, 7. Chris Mick 42-6, 14. Marcel Gonzalez 39-9 1/2, 22. Cody Sauerwein 34-9.

400-m. dash — 10. Elijah Edwards 57.18.

El Dorado Inv.

Friday

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Andale 142, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 130, Maize South 91, Buhler 75, Andover 42, Circle 39, Wichita Heights 34, Newton 31, Augusta 19.5, El Dorado 5.5.

High jump — 1. Asha Regier 5-4.

Pole vault — 9. Alyssa Lujano 7-0, 11. Cecelia Merlini 7-0.

Long jump — 8. Madelynn Hamm 14-6 1/2, 10. Jaymie Murry 14-0 1/2, 16. Berkley Roberson 13-7.

Triple jump — 1. Hayley Loewen 36-1, 9. Alyssa Lujano 29-5 1/4.

Discus — 7. Abby Green 96-9, 21. Carly Anderson 69-1.

Javelin — 12. Jaymie Murry 85-6.

Shot put — 5. Carly Anderson 31-4, 15. Enyisha Peterson 27-8 1/2, 17. Abby Green 27-5.

100-m. dash — 10. Gracie Hendrickson 14.17, 11. Camryn Entz 14.19.

200-m. dash — 11. Camryn Entz 29.66.

100-m. HH — 6. Berkley Roberson 17.67.

1,600-m. run — 14. Aspen Schmidt 6:25.48, 15. Olivia Adams 6:30.42, 17. Ella Mayes 6:36.34.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Newton (Carly Anderson, Jaymie Murry, Gracie Hendrickson, Camryn Entz) 53.29.

400-m. dash — 7. Olivia Antonowich 1:04.37, 11. Madelynn Hamm 1:05.72, 13. Cate Nembhard 1:08.30.

300-m. LH — 7. Berkley Roberson 50.08, 9. Gracie Hendrickson 52.13.

800-m. run — 11. Olivia Antonowich 2:42.34.

BOYS

Team scores — Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 120.83, Andover 116, Buhler 82, Wichita Heights 74, Andale 68.83, Newton 64, Maize South 37.33, Augusta 35, El Dorado 12, Circle 2.

High jump — 1. Avery Gates 6-3.

Long jump — 7. Jonah Remsberg 19-2 1/2, 10. Jody Perry 18-4 1/2.

Triple jump — 2. Jody Perry 39-11 1/4, 5. Creed Ekerberg 39-1.

Discus — 9. Aiden Kendall 125-1, 13. Mohammed Farah 118-11, 15. Ethan Sympson 105-5.

Javelin — 1. Kenyon Forest 174-2, 21. Jackson Marlar 107-9.

Shot put — 4. Aiden Kendall 46-2 1/2, 7. Mohammed Farah 44-1 1/2, 26. Jackson Marlar 34-1.

100-m. dash — 6. Curt Claussen 11.75, 7. Rogelio Payan 11.88.

200-m. dash — 7. Jody Perry 23.96, 16. Rogelio Payan 24.54.

110-m. HH — 1. Jonah Remsberg 16.33.

4x800-m. relay — 4. Newton (Simon Secor, Santiago Castillo, Simon Hodge, Elijah Edwards) 8:53.00.

1,600-m. run — 6. Luke Schmidt 4:46.26, 14. Alex Barnett 5:01.26, 15. Juan-Pablo Salgado 5:02.67.

4x100-m. relay — 6. Newton (Santiago Castillo, Jody Perry, Kenyon Forest, Curt Claussen) 45.30.

400-m. dash — 9. Santiago Castillo 54.23, 11. Gabe Gaeddert 54.73.

300-m. IH — 4. Creed Ekerberg 42.96.

800-m. run — 8. Simon Secor 2:05.32, 10. Simon Hodge 2:05.82.

3,200-m. run — 7. Kaden Anderson 10:40.91, 18. Drew Dillon 11:38.08.

