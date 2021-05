Railer tennis team third at AV-CTL I

MAIZE — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team ended the regular season with a third-place finish at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I championships Monday at Maize South.

League newcomer Maize South downed Maize 49-38 for the team title. Newton was third at 31. Derby and Campus tied for fourth at 24 each.

In doubles play for the Railers, Justin Franz and Jonah Schloneger finished third. Max Musser and Zeke Thompson finished seventh.

For the Railers in singles play, Otis Musser finished fifth and Samuel Claassen finished 10th.

Newton competes in the Class 5A regionals Saturday in Valley Center. The top six singles finishers and top six doubles finishers advance to state.

Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I Championships

Monday at Maize South

Team scores — Maize South 49, Maize 38, Derby 24, Campus 24, Salina South 14, Hutchinson 4.

Singles

First round — Jaden Tredway MS bye; Evan Franke Der. def. Samuel Claassen New. 7-5, 6-2; Sam Ritchie Mai. def. Nathan Streeter SS 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Bush Cam. def. Brady Ollenberger Hut. 6-0, 6-1; Bode Carter Mai. def. Haden Green Hut. 6-0, 6-0; Otis Musser New. def. Cayden Cassel SS 1-6, 6-1, 10-2 TB; Ryan Nguyen Cam. def. Collin Meyer Der. 6-0, 6-1; Harris Kossover MS bye.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Tredway MS def. Franke Der. 6-0, 6-2; Ritchie Mai. def. Bush Cam. 6-0, 6-1; Carter Mai. def. O.Musser New. 6-7 (7-2), 6-2, 10-3 TB; Kossover MS def. Nguyen Cam. 6-0, 6-0. Consolation: Claassen New. bye, Ollenberger Hut. def. Streeter SS 9-2, Cassel SS def. Green Hut. 9-4, Meyer Der. bye.

Semifinals — Championship: Tredway MS def. Ritchie Mai. 6-2, 6-2; Kossover MS def. Carter Mai. 7-6 (7-4), 6-2. Fifth-place bracket: Bush C def. Franke Der, 6-3, 6-2; O.Musser New. def. Nguyen Cam. 6-1, 6-2. Ninth-place bracket: Claassen New. def. Ollenberger Hut. 9-2, Meyer Der. def. Cassel SS 9-5.

Medal round — Championship: Kossover MS def. Tredway MS 6-4, 2-6, 10-7 TB. Third place: Ritchie Mai. def. Carter Mai. 6-1, 6-0. Fifth place: O.Musser New. def. Bush Cam. 6-2, 6-3. Seventh place: Franke Der. def. Nguyen Cam. 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 TB. Ninth place: Meyer Der. def. Claassen New. 9-6. 11th place: Ollenberger Hut. def. Cassel SS 9-4. 13th place: Streeter SS def. Green Hut. 2-0 (retired).

Doubles

First round — Wright-Wright MS bye; Peterson-Hammond SS def. Sheldon-Miller Mai. 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 12-10 TB; Franz-Schlonger New. def. Allen-Jackson Hut. 6-1, 6-0; Hinojos-Brown Cam. def. McConnell-Exline SS 6-1, 6-1; Rogers-Murrell Mai. def. Reneau-Thomsen Hut. 6-0, 6-1; M.Musser-Thompson New. def. Hedden-Hedden Der. 6-1, 6-1; Simmons-Bowman Der. def. Parker-Nguyen Cam. 6-2, 6-1; Eskridge-Krumm MS bye.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Wright-Wright MS def. Peterson-Hammond SS 6-1, 6-0; Franz-Schlonger New. def. Hinojos-Brown C 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Rogers-Murrell Mai. def. M.Musser-Thompson New. 6-1, 6-4; Simmons-Bowman Der. def. Eskridge-Krumm MS 2-6, 6-4, 12-10 TB. Consolation: Sheldon-Miller Mai. bye, McConnell-Exline SS def. Allen-Jackson Hut. 9-3, Hedden-Hedden Der. def. Reneau-Thomsen Hut. 9-6, Parker-Nguyen Cam. bye.

Semifinals — Championship: Wright-Wright MS def. Franz-Schlonger New. 6-0, 6-1; Rogers-Murrell Mai. def. Simmons-Bowman Der. 6-0, 6-4. Fifth-place bracket: Peterson-Hammond SS def. Hinojos-Brown Cam. 7-5, 5-7, 10-6 TB; Eskridge-Krumm MS def. M.Musser-Thompson New. 6-1, 7-5. Ninth-place bracket: Sheldon-Miller Mai. def. McConnell-Exline SS 9-7, Parker-Nguyen Cam. def. Hedden-Hedden Der. 9-7.

Medal round — Championship: Wright-Wright MS def. Rogers-Murrell Mai. 7-5, 6-4. Third place — Franz-Schlonger New. def. Simmons-Bowman Der. 6-1, 6-1. Fifth place — Eskridge-Krumm MS def. Peterson-Hammond SS 6-4, 6-4. Seventh place: M.Musser-Thomson New. def. Hinojos-Brown Cam. 6-1, 6-4. Ninth place: Sheldon-Miller Mai. def. Parker-Nguyen Cam. 9-8 (8-6). 11th place: McConnell-Exline SS def. Hedden-Hedden Der. 9-5. 13th place: Reneau-Thomsen Hut. def. Allen-Jackson Hut. 9-5.

Newton JV results

Team scores — Maize 44, Maize South 43, Newton 38, Campus 27, Salina South 16, Derby 13, Hutchinson 3.

Singles

1. Ben Friesen-Guhr (3-0): 1. bye. QF. W Austin Rey Mai. 9-5. SF. W Jonathan Murrell MS 9-6. F. W Noah Rodriguez MS 9-8 (10-8).

5. Simon Koontz (3-1): 1. W Juan Zamora Der. 9-0. QF. L Gavin Metts Mai. 9-7. CSF. W Gavin Williams Cam. 9-6. Fifth place: W Carlos Silva Cam. 9-2.

Doubles

6. Neufeld-McCord (2-2): 1. W Reed-Cox Hut. 9-0. QF. L Parks-Garrison MS 9-6. CSF. W Fulkerson-Schrage SS score n/a. Fifth place: L Denning-Wood Cam. 9-3.

7. Molina-Bergman (2-2): 1. W Mason-Palivan Der. 9-4. QF. L Ford-Steinoff MS 9-3. CSF. L Denning-Wood Cam. 9-7. Seventh place: W Fulkerson-Schrage SS 9-3.

