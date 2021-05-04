Swather tennis team wins CKL title

HESSTON — The Hesston High School boys’ tennis team retained the Central Kansas League title Monday in Hesston.

“We had a very good day today,” Hesston coach Mark Dahlsten said. “It was encouraging to us play as well as we did heading into regionals this weekend. We will need another strong performance there as we try to qualify for state. Our guys were focused all day today and had very strong moments. We are thrilled to be CKL champions for the seventh time in the last eight tournaments.”

Cole Deutschendorf and Micah Dahlsten won the first doubles title, winning all three matches 6-0, 6-0.

At second doubles, Ben Bollinger and Andrew Schmidt won the title at 3-0. Bollinger and Schmidt won two of their three matches 6-0, 6-0.

Trevor Gamble finished second at first singles. Josh Leinbach finished third at second singles.

Hesston hosts the Class 3-2-1A regionals Friday and Saturday. The top six singles entries and doubles entries all advance to state.

Central Kansas League Championships

Monday at Hesston

Team scores — Hesston 63, Smoky Valley 61, Pratt 49, Hoisington 41, Larned 25, Haven 15, Hillsboro 13, Lyons 13.

First singles

Quarterfinals — Jake Lucas SV def. Cory Miller Hav. 6-0, 6-0; Braden Mooney Hoi. def. Nicholas Ratzlaff Lar. 7-6, 7-5; Trevor Gamble Hes. def. Amare Cambell Ly. 6-1 6-0; Rafe Doninwerth Pr. def. Noah Bartell Hil. 6-4, 6-0. Semifinals — Championship: Lucas SV def. Mooney Hoi. 6-1, 6-1; Gamble Hes. def. Doninwerth Pr. 6-2, 6-2. Consolation: Ratzlaff Lar. def. Miller Hav. 9-0, Cambell Ly. def. Bartell Hil. 9-6. Medal round — First: Lucas SV def. Gamble Hes. 6-0, 6-1. Third: Mooney Hoi. def. Doninwerth Pr. 6-0, 6-2. Fifth: Ratzlaff Lar. def. Cambell Ly. 9-0. Seventh: Bartell Hil. def. Miller Hav. 9-5.

Second singles

Quarterfinals — Mac Bieker SV def. Ronnie Boss Hav. 6-0, 6-0; Josh Leinbach Hes. def. Matt Figger Lar. 6-4, 6-3; Evan Foltz Hoi. def. Ethan Plenert Hil. 6-1, 6-1; Micah Tatro Pr. def. Pedro Pina Ly. 6-0, 6-1. Semifinals — Championship: Bieker SV def. Leinbach Hes. 6-0, 6-2; Tatro Pr. def. Foltz Hoi. 6-0, 1-6, 10-8 TB. Consolation: Figger Lar. def. Boss Hav. 9-2, Plenert Hil. def. Pina Ly. score n/a. Medal round — First: Bieker SV def. Tatro Pr. 6-2, 6-2. Third: Leinbach Hes. def. Foltz Hoi. 7-6 (7-0), 6-2. Fifth: Plenert Hil. def. Figger Lar. 9-2. Seventh: Pina Ly. def. Boss Hav. 9-1.

First doubles

Quarterfinals — Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Hein-Rogers Hil. 6-0, 6-0; Applequist-Theis Lar. def. Haxton-Maier Hoi. 6-1, 6-4; Leicher-Nelson SV def. Smith-Adams Ly. 7-5, 6-1; Thompson-Thompson Pr. def. Jaquez-Wagoner Hav. 6-1, 6-0. Semifinals — Championship: Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Applequist-Thies Lar. 6-0, 6-0; Leicher-Nelson SV def. Thompson-Thompson SV 5-7, 6-1, 10-8 TB. Consolation: Haxton-Maier Hoi. def. Hein-Rogers Hil. 9-1, Jaquez-Wagoner Hav. def. Smith-Adams Ly. 9-2. Medal round — First: Deutschendorf-Dahlsten Hes. def. Leicher-Nelson SV 6-0, 6-0. Third: Thompson-Thompson Pr. def. Applequist-Thies Lar. 6-3, 6-3. Fifth: Jaquez-Wagoner Hav. def. Haxton-Maier Hoi. 9-6. Seventh: Smith-Adams Ly. def. Hein-Rogers Hil. 9-6.

Second doubles

Quarterfinals — Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Capps-Kottan Ly. 6-0, 6-0; Dishman-Gordon Pr. def. Mulligan-Shingleton Hav. 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2); Bean-Johnson SV def. Kelte-Mead Lar. 6-0, 6-1; Morris-Woydziak Hoi. def. Cruz-Cruz Hil. 6-1, 6-2. Semifinals — Championship: Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Dishman-Gordon Pr. 6-2, 7-5; Morris-Woydziak Hoi. def. Bean-Johnson SV 7-6 (7-1), 4-6, 10-1 TB. Consolation: Mulligan-Shingleton Hav. def. Capps-Kottan Ly. 9-0, Cruz-Cruz Hil. def. Kelte-Mead Lar. 9-3. Medal round — First: Bollinger-Schmidt Hes. def. Morris-Woydziak Hoi. 6-0, 6-0. Third: Dishman-Gordon Pr. def. Bean-Johnson SV 2-6, 7-5, 10-5 TB. Fifth: Mulligan-Shingleton Hav. def. Cruz-Cruz Hil. 9-3. Seventh: Capps-Kottan Ly. def. Kelte-Mead Lar. score n/a.

