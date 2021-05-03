Denver retains Summit League title

For the second straight time, Denver University claimed the title of the Summit League men’s golf championships at Sand Creek Station, held Saturday through Monday.

The Pioneers posted a 54-hole team score of 865, eight strokes ahead of Oral Roberts. North Dakota State was third at 885. Kansas City was fourth at 891.

Jackson Howes of Oral Roberts claimed top medalist honors with a 10-under 206. Howes had rounds of 69, 68 and 69 respectively.

Howes was named tournament MVP and tied for second for the lowest 72-hole score.

Jackson Solem of Denver was second at 213. John Sand of Denver was third at 215. Caron Griggs of Denver tied for fourth with Corey Teaford at 218.

Denver last won the title in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With the win, Denver earns an automatic NCAA regional berth. Howes also earns a spot in the NCAA regional field.

The regionals begin May 16.

Summit League

Men’s Golf Championships

Saturday through Monday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72

1. Denver 294-279-292—865 (2. Jackson Solem 76-69-68—213, 3. John Sand 70-70-75—215, T4. Carson Griggs 74-70-74—218, T12. Cal McCoy 74-72-75—221, T20. Jun Ho Won 77-70-79—226).

2. Oral Roberts 293-289-291—873 (1. Jackson Howes 69-68-69—206, T7. Mike Biata 72-76-72—220, 19. Dustin Hasley 77-73-75—225, T24. Rocco Repetto-Taylor 75-78-75—228, 43. Jared Strathe 72-77—149).

3. North Dakota State 294-290-301—885 (T7. Lucas Johnson 83-67-70—220, T12. Nate Adams 72-73-76—221, T24. Jack Johnson 77-78-73—228, T29. Brock Winters 71-77-82—230, 37. Nate Deziel 74-73-89—236).

4. Kansas City 302-298-291—891 (T4. Corey Teaford 75-73-70—218, T12. Max Catherine 75-74-72—221, T24. Paul Foulquie 75-78-75—228, T27. McCain Schellhardt 77-73-79—229, 42. Thomas Luger 74—74).

T5. South Dakota State 304-296-292—892 (T7. Jack Tanner 74-74-72—220, T7. Liam Georgiadis 77-71-72—220, T20. Matthew Schaefer 77-77-72—226, T20. Will Frazier 76-74-76—226, T38. Sam Batta 82-77-78—237).

T5. South Dakota 297-292-303—892 (T7. Ben Hicks 73-72-75—220, T15. Ian Johnston 73-74-75—222, T20. Matt Tolan 72-73-81—226, T27. Tate Arends 79-73-77—229, 33. Justin Kolb 79-77-76—232).

7. Omaha 301-296-304—901 (6. Mathew Halvorson 69-75-75—219, T17. Noah Hartman 77-75-72—224, T29. Josh Bartels 76-75-79—230, T29. Jacob Zerby 79-71-80—230, T35. Josh Peters 81-76-78—235).

8. Western Illinois 310-293-301—904 (T15. Wyatt Spier 77-69-76—222, T17. Cameron Karney 76-71-77—224, 32. Joe Burke 77-76-78—231, 34. Kolby Chup 80-77-76—233, T35. Parker Govern 85-78-72—235).

9. North Dakota 329-316-319—964 (T38. Brandon McGarry 83-74-80—237, 40. Jackson Ward 80-77-82—239, 41. Jackson Davis 84-80-80—244, T44. Bryce Bye 82-81—163, T44. Kessler Heilman 85-78—163).

