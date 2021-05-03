Sports Calendar

The Kansan

May 1 through 9, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Check with individual schools about attendance procedures and ticket information.

Saturday, May 1

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (M), Topeka TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Southwestern Relays, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Districts TBA 8 a.m.; CSummit League Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Real Salt Lake 1 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Indiana @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Dodge City @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., East Carolina @ Wichita State 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Cowley 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Highland CC (W 1 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Districts TBA 8 a.m.; Summit League Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Phoenix @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 2:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Monday, May 3

PREP SOFTBALL — Newton @ Salina South 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Newton @ Salina South (Dean Evans Stadium) 4 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Hesston @ Southeast of Saline Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS TENNIS — Newton @ AV-CTL I, Maize South 9:30 a.m.; Hesston @ CKL, Hesston 9 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Allen CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Summit League Championships, Sand Creek Station 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — OL Reign @ Kansas City NWSL (Paramount+).

Tuesday, May 4

PREP TRACK — Sedgwick, Moundridge Inv. 3:45 p.m.; Goessel @ Tescott Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Bennington @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Bennington @ Remington 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Sedgwick @ Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 3 p.m.; Hesston @ I-135 Cup (Hesston GC, Sand Creek Station) 8 a.m.; Berean Academy, Remington, Goessel, Burrton @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 4 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Campus Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Coffeyville CC 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:35 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Sacramento @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Wednesday, May 5

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Allen CC (W 2 p.m., M 4 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, May 6

PREP TRACK — Halstead, Berean Academy @ Hesston Inv. 3:30 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Herington Inv. 3 p.m.; Burrton @ William Crosley Inv., Pretty Prairie 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Winfield Inv. (Quail Ridge GC) TBA; Hesston @ Hutchinson Trinity Inv. (Carey Park) 10 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Campus 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton Inv. II (Diving 2 p.m., Swimming 4 p.m.).

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, AdventHealth Field, Ottawa (all day).

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Neosho County CC @ Hesston College 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Golden State 9 a.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

Friday, May 7

PREP TRACK — Newton @ Derby Inv. 1 p.m.; Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick @ Remington Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL – Hutchinson @ Newton 4 p.m., Halstead @ Lyons 4 p.m., Haven @ Hesston 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Marion 4:30 p.m., Salina Sacred Heart @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Hutchinson @ Newton 4 p.m., Halstead @ Lyons 4 p.m., Haven @ Hesston 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Marion 4:30 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead @ Marion Inv. (Marion CC) 8 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hesston 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ KCAC Championships, AdventHealth Field, Ottawa (all day).

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, May 8

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Class 5A Regionals, Valley Center 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Class 3-2-1A Regionals, Hesston 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida 3 p.m..

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Highland CC @ Hesston College 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Pratt CC @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Chicago 7 p.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Golden State 9 a.m. (Cox 785 by subscription).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Sioux City @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Central Florida 11 a.m.

PRO INDOOR SOCCER — Wichita @ Chicago 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Austin FC @ Sporting Kansas City 6:30 p.m. (FoxSports 1).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Sacramento 9 a.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Schedules and TV listings subject to change without notice. TV channel numbers listed are for over-the-air broadcast (including HD virtual channels) unless noted. Cable and satellite channel numbers may differ. Some cable and satellite channels listed may require a subscription or may be pay-per-view (contact your cable or satellite company for more information). Items for the calendar need to be sent to the Kansan at least one week before publication. Schools should submit their athletic schedules to be included. For information, call the Kansan at (316) 804-7731.