Newton softball team splits on the road

SALINA — The Newton High School softball team claimed a split against Salina South Monday in AV-CTL I play in Salina.

South won the first game 7-1, but the Railers came back to win the second game 4-2.

In the first game, Newton outhit the Cougars 4-2.

Jenna Henderson pitched a complete-game win for South, allowing no earned runs, four hits, four walks and eight strikeouts.

Tegan Livesay saw her winning streak stopped at five games. She allowed just two earned runs on two hits with five walks and 14 strikeouts.

A Railer error led to a pair of South runs in the bottom of the third inning. A Madison Yost ground out led to a South run in the fourth inning.

Piper Seidl put Newton back in the game with an RBI double in the top of the sixth.

In the bottom of the sixth, a walk and hit batter set up an Nina Frees RBI single. South added a run on an error and two more runs on passed balls.

Livesay and Piper each had two hits for the Railers.

In the second game, Livesay rebounded for the complete-game win, allowing two earned runs on six hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Livesay has won six of her last seven starts with 72 strikeouts in her last six starts.

Chana Wolfe took the loss for South, allowing four earned runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts.

Newton scored in the first inning on a Toria Thaw RBI triple. Olivia Sandoval added an RBI double in the second inning.

South scored in the bottom of the third on a passed ball.

Sandoval hit an RBI single for Newton in the fifth inning, followed by a Thaw RBI double.

Jenna Henderson opened the bottom of the sixth with a solo home run.

Thaw finished three for four for Newton. Sandoval, Mallory Seirer and Alyssa Mapes each finished with two hits.

Henderson and Wolfe each finished with two hits for South.

South is 8-7, 5-2 in league play.

Newton is 8-10, 4-6 in league play, and ends the regular season at 4 p.m. Friday at Kelsch Field against 2-12 Hutchinson.

First game

Newton;000;001;0;—;1;4;2

S.South;002;104;x;—;7;2;3

Livesay (L) and n/a; Henderson (W) and Frees.

Second game

Newton;101;020;—4;13;1

S.South;001;001;0;—;2;6;2

Livesay (W) and McKenzie Cusick; Wolfe (L) and Bartley. HR — SS: Henderson.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com