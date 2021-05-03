Railer softball team rebounds for split

The Newton High School softball team keeps making progress and keeps showing resilience in the face of adversity.

After dropping the first game of an AV-CTL I doubleheader to Campus 20-10, the Railers hunkered down on defense and pitching in the second game to win 9-1.

“I think it’s the contrast of two different games,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “In the first game, I don’t think we were mentally focused and ready to play. There were a lot of variables. There was prom tomorrow and no school today. What I’m proudest of in the first game is when we did get seven runs behind in the first inning, we didn’t quit. They battled to the end, we hit the ball. We lost the game — that’s fine — but we didn’t quit.

“The second game, we came out from the get-go. We were making plays. It was nice to see it. Tegan (Livesay) pitched a good game. In the first game, pitching wasn’t the problem. We just making too many mistakes.”

Livesay struck out 15 in the second game, allowing a run on two hits with eight walks. Livesay has 53 strikeouts in her last four starts and has won her last five.

The sole run given up came in the fifth inning. With a runner on third base and one out, Livesay struck out a batter. With the team thinking the inning was over, they headed for the dugout. They had the runner tagged, but the fielder dropped the ball.

The Railers scored five runs in the first two innings and added a run in the fourth. Newton put things away with three runs in the sixth.

Livesay and Piper Seidl each drove in two runs for Newton. Seidl went two for four hitting. Olivia Sandoval had three hits and an RBI. Toria Thaw had two hits with an RBI.

Ava Baker took the loss for Campus.

In the first game, Campus scored seven runs in the first inning, all with two outs. The Colts added five more runs in the second inning.

Newton got back in the game with five runs in the second inning. Campus was able to secure things with seven runs in the last two innings.

Gabrielle Stauffer finished the game five of six hitting for Campus with two home runs, including a grand slam. She finished with six RBIs. Baker finished two for five with three RBIs. Emily Dice, Londyn Ysidro and Abigail Araiza each added two RBIs.

Sandoval drove in three runs for Newton. Thaw had four hits, three doubles, and two RBIs. Livesay also drove in three runs.

Ysidro pitched 5.2 innings for the win. Baker finished the game.

McKennah Cusick took the loss for Newton. Alyssa Mapes pitched six innings of relief.

Campus is 9-3, 4-2 in league play. Newton is 7-9, 3-5 in league play. Newton made a up a rain out Monday at Salina South and hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Monday to end the regular season.

“Right now, we’re battling for position (in regionals),” Park said. “Campus, we haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here. We’ve split with Maize South, Maize. It’s a nice trend. We’ve got four games left. We’re good enough to pull it (a winning season) off if we come out ready to play.”

First game

Campus;750;103;4;—;20;20;1

Newton;050;202;1;—;10;13;2

Ysidro (W), Baker 6 and Stauffer, Ysidro; McKennah Cusick (L), Mapes 2 and McKenzie Cusick. HR — C: Stauffer 2.

Second game

Campus;000;010;0;—;1;2;2

Newton;410;103;x;—;9;11;0

Baker (L) and Stauffer; Livesay (W) and McKenzie Cusick.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com