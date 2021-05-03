Railer golfers 18th at Hutchinson

HUTCHINSON — The Newton High School golf team finished 18th Friday at the Hutchinson Invitational at Carey Park.

Kapaun-Mt. Carmel downed rival Bishop Carroll 291-299 for the team title. Salina Sacred Heart finished third at 307, followed by Washburn Rural at 308 and Shawnee Heights at 320.

Newton shot a 402.

Asher Whitaker of Kapaun was top medalist with a four-under par 67, followed by Noah Holtzman of Carroll at 68, Trent Sutherland of Arkansas City at 69, Alex Valdivia of Shawnee Heights at 70 and Jacob George of Winfield at 72.

Newton was led by Caleb Koontz, who finished tied for 26th at 80. Ashton Castro shot a 100, Clayton Smith shot a 103, Alfie Montano shot a 119 and Brody Harper shot a 120.

Newton competes Thursday at the Winfield Invitational.

Hutchinson Inv.

Friday

Carey Park

Par 71, 6,587 yards

Team scores — Kapaun-Mount Carmel 291, Bishop Carroll 299, Salina Sacred Heart 307, Washburn Rural 308, Shawnee Heights 320, Manhattan 321, Goddard Eisenhower 325, Wamego 331, Hutchinson 337, McPherson 341, Derby 341, Buhler 346, Arkansas City 351, Salina Central 367, Wichita Heights 379, Maize 382, Salina South 388, Newton 402, Wichita Northwest 404, Junction City 409, Campus 435. Topeka West no team score.

Top 20 — 1. Asher Whitaker KMC 67, 2. Noah Holtzman BC 68, 3. Trent Sutherland AC 69, 4. Alex Valdivia Sha.Hts. 70, 5. Jacob George Win. 72, 6. Caleb Gilliland SSH 73, T6. Luke Leonetti WR 73, T6. Brent Reintjes KMC 73, 9. Ty Adkins Hut. 74, T9. Myles Alonzo TW 74, 11. Noah Pirtle KMC 75, T11. Colby Hays BC 75, T11. Turner Depperschmidt WR 75, 14. James Brennan BC 76, T14. Conner Geist KMC 76, T14. Giles Frederickson WR 76, 17. Mikey Matteucci SSH 77, 18. Kameron Shaw SSH 78, T18. Carson Wright GE 78, T18. Emery Kaylor GE 78, T18. Quaid Oliver KMC 78.

Newton scores — T26. Caleb Koontz 80, 87. Ashton Castro 100, T91. Clayton Smith 103, 106. Alfie Montano 119, 107. Brody Harper 120.

