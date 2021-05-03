One bad inning costs Newton baseball team a split

The Newton High School baseball team was one inning away from an AV-CTL I sweep of Campus Friday night at Klein-Scott Field, but had to settle for the sweep.

Newton won the first game 9-5, but a three-run sixth inning in the second game led to a 5-3 Campus win.

“We should have swept,” Newton coach Mark George said. “We weren’t very competitive in that second ballgame. I know it was a close ballgame. Probably the most frustrating thing about it was we had one bad inning, where they scored three runs and lead 5-3. We’re in that position because we’re not making adjustments at the plate. We were talking about it the whole game, ‘They’re going to pitch you away, they’re going to pitch you away. They are going to pitch you breaking balls. Make the adjustment at the plate. We talk about the adjustments, but we’re not making the adjustments.”

In the first game, Campus struck first. In the top of the first, the Colts scored on a wild pitch and an Aiden Williams ground out.

Newton struck back with five runs in the second inning. Joel Slechta drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. Newton tied the game on a passed ball. Luke Boston hit a two-run double and scored on a Konner Jaco single.

The Railers added a run on a passed ball in the fourth.

In the top of the fifth, Campus got within a run when Tate Rico hit an RBI single, Caleb Smith drew a bases-loaded walk and Brendan Baker hit a sacrifice fly.

Newton replied in the fifth inning when Ian Akers hit a two-run triple and came home on a Drew Barron sacrifice fly.

Griffin Davis threw 4.1 innings for the win, allowing four earned runs on four hits with three walk and six strikeouts. Cade Valdez finished the game for the save, allowing one hit, one walk and a strikeout.

Baker took the loss for Campus, striking out five in four innings.

Jaso and Trev Golubski each had two hits for Newton. Jacob Vulgamore had two hits for Campus.

In the second game, Campus’ Baker hit a two-run single in the top of the first. Newton scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the first. Ben Schmidt added a two-run triple in the third.

Campus regained the lead in the top of the sixth, when Harley Buller grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring two runs. Buller advanced to second base on an error, third base on a passed ball and scored on a wild pitch.

Rico pitched a complete-game win for Campus, allowing four hits with four walks and nine strikeouts.

Schmidt took the loss for Newton, giving up two earned runs on eight hits with a walk and nine strikeouts. Justin Zerger pitched 1.1 innings, striking out two.

Rico went three for four hitting for Campus with an RBI. Corbin Williams and Baker each finished with two hits.

“Griffin and Ben did a nice job pitching,” George said. “Cade did a nice job coming in that first game, giving us a chance and holding them off. The pitchers did a nice job of throwing strikes and giving us a chance. Konner Jaso did a nice job at third base. If we can find a way to talk the game a little better, think the game a little better, all the time, it all has to come together. They have to figure out how to come together and achieve what they want to achieve.”

Campus is 2-11, 2-7 in league play.

Newton is 4-11, 1-6 in league play. After a make-up doubleheader at 4 p.m. Monday at Salina South, Newton hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Friday.

First game

Campus;200;030;0;—;5;5;3

Newton;050;130;x;—;9;9;1

Baker (L), S.Johnson 5, Caudillo 5 and C.Williams; Davis (W), Valdez (S) 5 and Boston.

Second game

Campus;200;003;0;—;5;8;2

Newton;102;000;0;—;3;4;2

Rico (W) and C.Williams, Field 5; Schmidt (L), Zerger 6 and Boston.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com