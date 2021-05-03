Railer baseball team sweeps South

SALINA — The Newton High School baseball team headed to Dean Evans Stadium in Salina to claim a sweep over Salina South Monday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play.

The sweep was the Railers’ first in league play this season.

Newton won the first game 5-0 and the second game 5-2.

In the first game, Joe Slechta pitched six innings for the win, allowing six hits, a walk and a strikeout. Cade Valdez finished the game.

Newton scored in the top of the first on a one-out Konner Jaso RBI single. Jaso hit another RBI single with two outs in the top of the third.

Owen Mick drove in a run with a fielder’s choice with one out in the top of the seventh. A two-out error allowed two more Railer runs.

Jaso and Mick each finished the game with two hits.

Parker Benoit and Luke Simpson each went two for three for South.

Weston Fries pitched a complete-game for South, allowing three earned runs on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

In the second game, Jaso went the distance for the Railers, allowing one earned run on five hits with two strikeouts.

Jovan Suarez took the loss for South, allowing five runs on six hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

Newton took the lead in the second game on a sacrifice fly by Trev Golubski in the second inning. In the third inning, Newton scored on an error, a Jaso RBI single and Colby Gomez ground out for an RBI.

South scored in the bottom of the third on a Suarez RBI single with two outs. Newton came right back in the top of the fourth, scoring a run on a double-steal attempt.

Suarez hit an RBI double for South with two outs in the fifth inning.

Justin Zerger went two for four hitting for the Railers.

Suarez and Cade Barber each had two hits for South.

South drops to 5-9, 4-6 in league play.

Newton is 6-11, 3-6 in league play, and hosts Hutchinson at 4 p.m. Friday at Klein-Scott Field.

First game

Newton;101;000;3;—;5;4;0

S.South;000;000;0;—;0;6;2

Slechta (W), Valdez 7 and Boston; Fries (L) and Vaughn.

Second game

Newton;013;100;0; —;5;6;2

S.South;001;010;0;—;2;5;2

Jaso (W) and Boston; Suarez (L), Umscheid 6 and Simpson.

