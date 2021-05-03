Swather golfers post top score at home meet

HESSTON — In a loaded field that contained top teams from Classes 5A, 4A and 3A, the Hesston High School golf team posted its best score of the season, finishing sixth Thursday in the 15-team Hesston Invitational at the Hesston Golf Course.

Wellington topped the team leaderboard at 300, followed by Maize South at 318 and Valley Center, Sterling and Wichita Collegiate all at 336.

Hesston had a team score of 346.

Wellington teammates Blake Saffell and Deitrek Gill tied for top medalist honors with a one-under par 70. Saffell won the playoff.

Layton Love of Maize South finished third, one stroke back with an even-par 71. Luke Scheuffler of Wichita Trinity Academy was fourth at 72. Zach Surface of Sterling was fifth at 74.

“There was some good stuff out there,” Hesston coach Grady Pauls said. “I was happy with them. That was our best team score of the year so far. Our regional is going to be equally as tough. Of the teams in our regional, Collegiate had a 336, us 346, (Wichita Trinity Academy) 347 and Cheney 348. That’s our regional right there. It’s time to buckle down, get at it and work on our game. It was nice to finally have a beautiful day. It’s been so windy this spring.”

Hesston was led by Lucas Roth, tied for 18th at 83. Jace Regier tied for 26th at 85. Nathan Whitsitt and Cade Unruh each tied for 34th at 89. Jackson Humphreys tied for 49th at 95. Eric Schmidt took 63rd at 102. Extra entry Ty Schroeder was 82nd at 118.

FRIDAY’S MEET — Friday, Hesston finished sixth at the 11-team Wichita Collegiate Invitational.

Welligton won the meet at 291, followed by Maize South at 303 and Andover Central at 307. Hesston shot a 331.

Luke Scheufler of Trinity Academy was top medalist with a seven-under 65, beating Gill by four strokes. Four golfers were tied for third at 70.

Regier claimed a medal for Hesston with an even-par 72 to finish seventh. Roth was 20th at 80. Whitsitt tied for 37th at 89, followed by Humphreys tied for 41st at 90, Unruh tied for 43rd at 91, Schmidt tied for 51st at 96 and Schroder in 69th at 111.

Hesston Inv.

Thursday

Hesston GC

Par 71, 6,436 yards

Team scores — Wellington 300, Maize South 318, Valley Center 336, Sterling 336, Wichita Collegiate 336, Hesston 346, Wichita Trinity Academy 347, Cheney 348, Buhler 352, Southeast of Saline 361, Rose Hill 365, Andale 394, Winfield 411, Andover Central 436. St. John-Hudson no team score.

Individuals — 1. Blake Saffell Wel. 70 (won playoff), T1. Deitrek Gill Wel. 70, 3. Layton Love MS 71, 4. Luke Scheufler WTA 72, 5. Zach Surface Ster. 74, 6. Karson Kuepker And. 77, 7. Caden Bastian VC 79, T7. Clay Gagnon WC 79, T7. Laken Smith Wel. 79, 10. Braxton Linden Ster. 80, 11. Harrison Middleton Che. 81, T11. Peyton Linker Wel. 81, T11. Zach Hoang RH 81, 14. Jace Lawrence Wel. 82, T14. Brett Wyckoff Wel. 82, T14. Kyle Kasitz MS 82, T14. Grant Waggoner MS 82, 18. Keegan O'Shea Che. 83, T18. Lucas Roth Hes. 83, T18. Taben Armstrong MS 83, T18. Joel Huffaker SES 83, 22. Luke Swan WC 84, T22. Spencer Goering MS 84, T22. Kordell Webb WTA 84, T22. Will Yates Buh. 84, 26. Conner Gagnon WC 85, T26. Colby Byers VC 85, T26. Jace Regier Hes. 85, T26. Maverick Guinn MS 85, 30. Mason Hamm VC 86, T30. Camden Waterson VC 86, 32. Max Alexander Buh. 87, 33. Nick Grabon WC 88, 34. Nathan Whitsitt Hes. 89, T34. Cade Unruh Hes. 89, T34. Lucas Gilmore Ster. 89, T34. Preston Gover Buh. 89, T34. Dalton Bunch SES 89, 39. Blake Gravatt AC 90, T39. Owen Ast Che. 90, 41. Toby Woolf SJH 91, 42. Kayson Lilley SES 92, T42. Brennan Evans RH 92, T42. Gunner Fulk RH 92, T42. Logan Day Buh. 92, 46. Wyatt Schmidt Ster. 93, 47. Teagan Tustain Buh. 94, T47. Aiden Lynch Che. 94, 49. Jackson Humphreys Hes. 95, T49. Beck Haenggi AC 95, T49. Ethan Cokely Che. 95, T49. John Heuer WTA 95, 53. Caleb Buhler WTA 96, T53. Lejer McDaniel VC 96, T53. Caden Webb Ster. 96, T53. Byron Knight WC 96, 57. Hunter Anderson Win. 97, T57. Dylan Esch SES 97, 59. Garrett Wilson And. 98, T59. Jenson Hoeme Che. 98, 61. Caiden Crosby RH 100, 62. Andrew Beeson Win. 101, 63. Eric Schmidt Hes. 102, 64. Connor Gillespie SJH 103, 65. Aiden Loeb Win. 104, T65. Ethan Penner WTA 104, 67. Wyatt Beltz Ster. 105, 68. Holden McDaniel VC 107, 69. Andruw Cocking And. 108, 70. Parker Smith Win. 109, T70. Charles Hensley Win. 109, 72. Matthew Redden SES 110, 73. Jacob Tucker And. 111, 74. Jack Adams WTA 112, T74. Jaden Kretzer Buh. 112, 76. Ivan Penrose Buh. 113, T76. Braxton Camp And. 113, 78. Isaiah Trujillo And. 114, T78. Ethan Schwartzkopf Buh. 114, 80. Toby Weems SES 115, 81. Ezra Shae Win. 117, 82. Ty Schroeder Hes. 118, 83. Brian Brown AC 124, 84. Mason Holcomb AC 127.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com