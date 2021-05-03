Area softball, baseball

PREP SOFTBALL

Moundridge 6, Canton-Galva 0

Moundridge 17, Canton-Galva 2

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team swept Canton-Galva Friday in Heart of America League play.

Moundridge won 6-0 and 17-2.

In the first game, Mckenzie Elmore struck out 10 in seven innings. Reese Schmidt went two for two batting.

In the second game, Emily Durst went three for four hitting with three RBIs. Addi Falco, Emma Blough and Aubree Durst each drove in two runs.

Emily Durst went the distance pitching, striking out one.

Moundridge is 10-4 and plays Tuesday at Hutchinson Trinity.

Sedgwick 6, Remington 5

Sedgwick 7, Remington 6

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal softball team swept a pair of one-run games against the Remington Broncos Friday in HOAL play.

Sedgwick won 6-5 and 7-6.

In the first game, Brianne Catlin hit a home runs and drove in three runs for Sedgwick, Maya Werner went two for four with two RBIs. Lacey pitched 6.1 innings for the win.

In the second game, Werner pitched a complete-game win, striking out nine.

Caitlin hit a home run and drove in three. Werner went three for four with two RBIs.

Sedgwick is 12-3 and hosts Hutchinson Trinity May 11.

Halstead 16, Nickerson 1

Halstead 22, Nickerson 7

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragons swept Nickerson Friday in Central Kansas League play, winning 16-1 and 22-7.

In the first game, Abby Church drove in four runs on two hits. Lauren Cardwell and Jayden Logan each had two RBIs. Rylee Carmichael pitched a one-hitter for the win.

In the second game, Payton Divine drove in six runs, four on a grand slam. Brittley Day and Mya Morris each drove in two runs.

Morris struck out two in two innings for the win.

Smoky Valley 11, Hesston 0

Smoky Valley 13, Hesston 2

HESSTON — The Hesston Swather softball team fell to Smoky Valley 11-0 and 13-2 Friday at Carl Boyer Field in CKL play.

In the first game, Hesston was held to three hits. Emily Schmidt took the loss pitching.

In the second game, Meg Werner took the loss pitching. Schmidt also pitched.

Brooklyn Diederich and Liz Ecker each drove in a run.

Hesston is 5-11 and hosts Haven Friday.

PREP BASEBALL

Halstead 13, Nickerson 3

Halstead 16, Nickerson 1

Larned 11, Halstead 10

Larned 5, Halstead 2

HALSTEAD — The Halstead Dragon baseball team split a four-game homestand in Central Kansas League play.

Halstead beat Nickerson 13-3 and 16-1 Friday. The Dragons fell 11-10 and 5-2 Saturday.

In the first game against Nickerson, Kaleb Wise threw a complete-game win, striking out seven. Adler Davison went two for three with two RBIs. Ivan Gutierrez went three for four with an RBI.

In the second game against Nickerson, Jackson Swift tossed a two-hitter, striking out four. Gutierrez, Davison, Wise and Kaden Hill each drove in two runs.

In the first game against Larned, Wise and Hill each had three hits and two RBIs. Carter Hiebert had two hits and two RBIs. Jase Miller took the loss.

In the second game against Larned, Chandler Drake took the loss, striking out five.

Halstead is 8-8 and plays Friday at Lyons.

Hesston 11, Smoky Valley 0

Hesston 9, Smoky Valley 6

HESSTON — The Hesston Swathers claimed a CKL sweep over Smoky Valley Friday in Hesston, winning 11-0 and 9-6.

The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule. Whitley Rhodes struck out seven and allowed four hits for the shutout win.

Brady Cox and Beau Warden each went two for three hitting with two RBIs. Rhodes also drove in two runs.

In the second game, Brett Cox and Brady Cox each went two for three hitting. Brady Cox drove in two runs. Cody Wohlgemuth pitched four innings of relief for the win, striking out 7. Kael Shelite threw three innings, striking out three.

Hesston is 12-3 and hosts Haven Friday.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Wellington Crusaders 7, Royals 14U 0

Royals 14U 7, WBC Brewers 13U 3

Royals 14U 20, Raptors 0

Royals 14U 11, Wellington Crusaders 0

Royals 14U 14, Hornets 0

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 8, Andover Sharks 3

Andover Rangers Black 12, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 3

Kansas Boom 12U 12, NBC Railers-Horton 12U 3

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 7, Twisters 3

NBC Railers-Horton 12U 12, Andover Sharks 11

Maize Cobras 11U 6, Southwest DC A’s 12U

Southwest DC A’s 12U, Hesston Swathees 12U 6

Kansas Boom 12U 12, BC Railers-Horton 12U 0

Grizzlies 16, Newton Railers 8U 11

Kobra Kai 16, Newton Railers 8U 7

Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 13, TBD 8

Maize Cobras 6, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 3

Renegades 13, Newton Baseball Club Weeks 12U 0

Pratt Bombers 14, Hesston Swathers 12U 3

Wichita Wood Ducks 8, Hesston Swathers 12U 4

Southwest DC A’s 12U 6, Hesston Swathers 12U 4