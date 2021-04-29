Hesston men edge Southeast

HESSTON — On and off rains during the evening made footing tricky at times for the men’s soccer teams at Hesston College and Southeast (Neb.) Community College in their clash Jayhawk Conference Division II clash Wednesday at Sieber Field.

The Larks scored a pair of goals 61 seconds apart late in the second half and held on for a 2-1 win.

The Larks scored in the 70th minute when Baldo Moreno knocked in a rebounded shot. A corner kick set up a goal by Sam Otto in the 71st minute.

Southeast scored in the 84th minute when Mumtaz Blasiny converted a pass from Clayton Cobb.

There was very little attack in the first half. Southeast held a 2-1 advantage in total shots.

Aidan McGonagle had four saves in goal for the Larks. Dylan Tridle had one save for Southeast, 0-10 overall and 0-6 in conference play.

Hesston is 5-4, 3-3 in conference play, and plays at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Allen County Community College in Iola.

Southeast;0;1;—;1

Hesston;0;2;—;2

1. HC Baldo Moreno (unassisted) 69:02

2. HC Sam Otto (unassisted) 70:01

3. SE Mumtaz Blasiny (Clayton Cobb) 83:50 Total shots — SE 2-3—5, HC 1-3—4. Shots on goal — SE 2-3—5, HC 0-3—3. Saves — SE: Dylan Tridle (L) 0-1—1. HC: Aidan McGonagle (W) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — SE 3, HC 10. Fouls — SE 5, HC 10. Offside — SE 0, HC 0. Cautions — SE: 14 (goalkeeper interference) 65:57. HC: Lusanda Nyathi (tackle from behind) 28:58.

