HC baseball team sweeps MANU

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team swept the MidAmerica Nazarene junior varsity Wednesday at Oswald Field.

Hesston won 7-4 and 6-3. The Larks have won five of their last six games.

In the first game, the Larks scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie. Dawson Winter hit an RBI single in the sixth inning, followed by a Jack Brinkley two-run single.

Down 4-1, Eli Prine hit an RBI double in the top of third. Toryn Henshaw hit a two-run home run in the fourth to tie the game.

Justin Smith added a home run for the Larks in the second inning.

The Larks used four pitchers in the game. Cayden Diccion struck out six in three innings. Brayden Ketley pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the win. Prine allowed two hits and struck out three in the seventh for the save.

The second game lasted just five innings because of rain. Hesston scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning. Prine had a two-run single and Kansuke Okada hit a two-run home run. The Larks added a home run on a passed ball.

Smith hit a solo shot in the third inning.

MANU hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning.

Easton Unruh struck out seven batters in three innings for the win. Prine finished the game for the save.

Hesston is 27-20 and scheduled to play the Bethany junior varsity in a doubleheader at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Larks end the regular season with a four-game series at home against North Arkansas College at 1 p.m. Sunday and Monday.