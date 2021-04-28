Sports briefs

The Kansan

GOLF

Salina South Inv.

Friday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 6,521 yards

Team scores — Hays 316, Emporia 317, Salina Central 329, Derby 337, McPherson 341, Topeka Hayden 352, Maize 376, Junction City 382, Newton 388, Salina South 396, Campus 447.

Top 15 — 1. Caden Massey Emp. 71, T1. Braden Hoskins Hys. 71, 3. Jason Krannawitter Hys. 74, 4. Brooks Sauder Emp. 75, 5. Nolan Foley SC 78, 6. Caleb Koontz New. 79, T6. Collister Ryan SC 79, 8. Brogan Scott TH 80, 9. Trakker French McP. 81, T9. Jaydon Carruthers Der. 81, T9. Weston Hoskins Hys. 81, 12. Stu Jones Mai. 83, T12. Parker Van Campen McP. 83, T12. Gus Ruddle McP. 83, 15. Nate Pierce Der. 84.

Other Newton scores — T32. Clayton Smith 95, 45. Jacob Schmidt 102, 57. Ashton Castro 112, 58. Brody Harper 114, 59. Alfie Montano 120.

Derby Inv.

Monday

Derby G&CC

Par 71, 6,664 yards

Team scores — McPherson 348, Hutchinson 354, Derby 370, Rose Hill 380, Arkansas City 392, Newton 403, Campus 480.

Top 15 — 1. Ty Adkins Hut. 79, T1. Trent Sutherland AC 79, 3. Parker Van Campen McP. 82, 4. Gus Ruddle McPh. 83, T4. Caleb Koontz New. 83, 6. Zach Hoang RH 87, 7. Brock Southern Hut. 88, T7. Neil Raymond McP. 88, 9. Cael Asman Der. 91, 10. Jaydon Carruthers Der. 92, 11. Carter Young Hut. 93, T11. Hayden Smith Der. 93, 13. Nate Pierce Der. 94, T13. Wyatt Johnson Hut. 94, 15. Ben Patterson Hut. 95, T15. Brennan Evans RH 95, T15. Trakker French McP. 95.

Other Newton scores — 28. Clayton Smith 105, 29. Ashton Castro 106, 30. Jacob Schmidt 109, 38. Brody Harper 130.

Pretty Prairie Inv.

Monday

The Links

Par 72, 5,910 yards

Team scores — Hutchinson Central Christian 388, Pretty Prairie 401, Goessel 401, Inman 434, Nickerson 496, Remington 501.

Inman, Stafford no team score.

Top 15 — 1. D. McConnell In. 84, 2. Landon Weide PP 91, 3. Dawson Urwiller HCC 92, 4. Connor Langlais HCC 93, 5. Caiden Duerksen Goe. 94, T5. Noah Schrag Goe. 94, 7. Cayden Herrell Nic. 99, 8. Carson Hamby HCC 100, T8. Lucas Detter PP 100, 10. Brock Sivils In. 103, T10. Brett McLeland PP 103, T10. Devin McConnell HCC 103, T10. Kyle Foos Staf. 103, T10. Skyler Wuest Goe. 103, 15. Kai Smith PP 107.

Other area golfers — 17. Gunnar Davis Goe. 110, 18. Logan Sterk Goe. 111, T22. Logan Montonye Rem. 117, 25. J. Watson Rem. 125, 26. S. Schleffler Rem. 126, 29. Bane Spurlin Goe. 133, T29. David Graham Rem. 133.

TRACK

Tabor Inv.

Saturday

Bethel results

WOMEN

100-m. dash — 17. Jen Andres 12.83.

200-m. dash — 16. Jen Andres 26.51.

400-m. dash — 9. Stephany Meyer 1:00.94.

800-m. run — 8. Shantierra Jackson 2:27.58, 43. Charlotte Ehrmann 2:59.20.

1,500-m. run — 5. Shantierra Jackson 5:00.86.

400-m. hurdles — 2. Aubry Grame 1:06.12.

4x100-m. relay — 5. Bethel (Jen Andres, Aubry Grame, Stephany Meyer, Daryn Batts) 51.63.

4x400-m. relay — 3. Bethel (Jen Andres, Aubry Grame, Shantierra Jackson, Stephany Meyer) 4:13.70.

Triple jump — 6. Stephany Meyer 10.38 m. (34-0 3/4).

Shot put — 10. Daryn Batts 10.96 m. (35 1/2), 16. Kalyn Corley 10.18 m. (33-4 3/4), 27. Lena Driscoll 9.30 m. (30-6 1/4).

Discus — 25. Daryn Batts 28.87 m. (94).

Hammer throw — 9. Kalyn Corley 42.34 m. (138).

MEN

100-m. dash — 14. Kemroy Cupid 10.68, 38. Rudy Juarez 11.22, 55. Sebastian Formento 11.58.

200-m. dash — 66. Garrett Slater 24.27.

400-m. dash — 1. Braylen Brewer 47.07, 26. Evan DePriest 51.87.

800-m. run — 4. Isaiah Bartel 1:58.45, 9. Mauro Arancibia Campos 1:59.74, 26. Sebastian Formento 2:08.80, 27. Nick Morgan 2:09.37, 29. Laytham Magana 2:09.85, 43. Johnny Yang 2:19.40.

1,500-m. run — 6. Mauro Arancibia Campos 4:06.33, 9. Isaiah Bartel 4:09.32, 28. Robbie Crager 4:27.42, 41. Johnny Yang 4:38.38.

5,000-m. run — 27. Robbie Crager 17:09.58.

3,000-m. steeplechase — 6. Laytham Magana 10:26.77.

4x400-m. relay — 7. Bethel (Braylen Brewer, Kemroy Cupid, Isaiah Bartel, Mauro Arancibia Campos) 3:25.98, 12. Bethel B (Laytham Magana, Garrett Slater, Evan DePriest, Sebastian Formento) 3:43.92.

High jump — 8. Laytham Magana 1.75 m. (5-8 3/4).

Shot put — 10. Chet Albin 14.04 m. (46-0 3/4).

Discus — 29. Chet Albin 30.78 m. (101-0).

Hesston grad takes honors

WICHITA — Hesston High School grad Olivia Brubacher has been named the KCAC women’s tennis player of the week for the second straight week.

Brubacher, a senior at Tabor, had a win at both first singles and first doubles in a 4-3 loss to Sterling.

Brubacher is 14-6 in singles play this season and 11-4 in doubles play.

BC teams take honors

WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s soccer team and volleyball team have been named KCAC Team of Characters for the 2020 season.

According to the conference release, “The (soccer) team has aimed to display exemplary character both on and off the field this year. On the field, the team had zero red cards this season, very few yellow cards, and took every opportunity to put forward a sportsmanlike attitude. Off the field, the team connected with the younger and older generations in their service projects, while also helping people who are in need. The biggest project the team took on was helping to make thousands of meals for a local food company for underprivileged families.”

The 2021 Men's Soccer Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Sam Benstead, Bethany, sr., Sunshine Coast, Australia

Andrew Goodman, Bethel, jr., Shawnee

Clay Hickey, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Kennedale, Texas

Anthony Bernal, McPherson, sr., McKinney, Texas

Jean-Claude Swartz, Ottawa, so., Pretoria, South Africa

Kobina Coker, Southwestern, jr., London, England

Rafael Alcolea, Sterling, sr., Sevilla, Spain

Will Boney, Tabor, jr., Frisco, Texas

Blake Kuehl, Saint Mary, jr., Brookdale, Calif.

In the release on the volleyball team, “Despite the restrictions COVID-19 placed on the ability to volunteer, the Threshers did everything they possible could to make a difference in their community. The team had student-athletes volunteer to help with chapel and other activities at Bethel Worship Center, as well as at Kidron Bethel (a retirement village) to help with set up, clean up and read devotions, scriptures, and pray.

“To put a focus on servant leadership, the team participated in servant leadership training with the institution's Student-Athlete Leadership Team representative, as well as participating in devotions at chapel.”

The 2021 Volleyball Champions of Character Student-Athletes are:

Jordan Valentine, Bethany, jr., Colorado Springs, Colo.

Jade Gleason, Bethel, sr., Brush, Colo.

MacKenzie Glasse, Friends, sr., Dexter

Autumn Colgin, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Canton.

Riley Bradbury, McPherson, sr., Castle Rock, Colo.

Zoee Granville, Oklahoma Wesleyan, so., Sugar Land, Texas

Caitlyn Cox, Ottawa, sr., Norton

Sophia Wicker, Southwestern, fr., Woodstock, Ill.

Colleen Meffert, Sterling, sr., Auxvasse, Mo.

Caitlin Crisp, Tabor, so., Whitewater

Haydan Heuermann, Saint Mary, so., Kansas City, Mo.

BC’s Brewer takes honors

WICHITA – Bethel College junior Braylen Brewer has been named the KCAC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week for the third time this season.

At the Tabor Invitational, Brewer won the 400-meter dash in 47.07, the second-best time in the nation (NAIA) and an automatic NAIA national qualifying time.

Kearney competes at nationals

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Bethel College freshman cross country runner Arran Kearney finished 292nd out of 317 runners April 9 at the NAIA National Meet at the Seminole Valley Cross Country Course in Cedar Rapids.

Kearney finished in a time of 29:14.47.

Kearney is just the second male athlete from Bethel to compete in the national meet.

Hesston baseball splits

HESSTON — The Hesston College baseball team split a pair of games Saturday against Highland Community College.

The Larks won the first game 7-3, but lost the second game 17-9.

In the first game, Devin Catlin struck out nine batters in six innings for the win. Eli Prine finished the game for the save.

Dawson Winter hit two home runs and drove in three runs. Kuay Kuhn had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs. Shunsuke Otonashi drove in two runs.

In the second game, Highland jumped out 8-3 in the second inning, adding seven runs in the final two innings.

Prine and Mendy Lopez each had a home run for the Larks. Each drove in three runs.

The Larks used seven pitches with Brayden Ketley taking the loss.

Hesston is 25-20 and hosts the MidAmerica Nazarene junior varsity at 5 p.m. Wednesday, followed by the Bethany JV at 5 p.m. Thursday.

HC softball team 2-2

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College softball team finished a set of Jayhawk Conference Division II twinbills 2-2.

Sunday, Hesston downed Fort Scott Community College 13-10 in nine innings and 8-4 in eight innings.

Monday, Hesston fell to Highland Community College 14-0 and 13-7. The first game was called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game against Fort Scott, Kimberlin Hopson had four hits, including a home run, driving in four runs. Marissa Harrison had three hits, including a home run, driving in three runs. Katie Alaniz hit a solo home run. Madison Michalek-Rosales drove in two runs.

Emily DeMartino struck out four in 4.1 innings of relief for the win.

In the second game against Fort Scott, Hesston scored a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game, and four more in the eighth to win it.

Marissa Harrison and Mariah Gilmartin each drove in three runs.

DeMartino threw three scoreless innings of relief for the win.

In the first game against Highland, Hesston was held to two hits. Natalie Fischer took the loss.

In the second game against Highland, Alexis Silvey had three hits, including a home run, driving in five runs. Teri Stanton took the loss.

Hesston is 19-13, 11-9 in Jayhawk Division II play, and host Johnson County Community College at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Lark men’s soccer falls

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus 2-0 Saturday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Hesston.

Scoring details were not reported.

Hesston is 4-4, 2-3 in conference play, and hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

HC women’s soccer wins

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team used a goal by Kirah Stepps in the 29th minute to top Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus Saturday.

Bethany Masters had five saves in goal for Hesston for the clean-sheet win.

Hesston is 1-3 overall and in conference play. Hesston hosts Southeast (Neb.) Community College at 5 p.m. Wednesday.