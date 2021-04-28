Bethel softball team ends season with losses

The Kansan

LINDSBORG — The Bethel College softball team ended the season with a pair of losses Tuesday in KCAC play at Bethany.

The Threshers fell 8-0 and 9-1. Both games ended after six innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Bethany’s Samantha Quezada threw a complete-game shutout, striking out 10 and walking one. She gave up three hits, two to Bailea Crist.

Melinda Cratty went three for four for Bethany, driving in two runs. Quezada hit a home run and drove in two runs.

Skylar Jackson took the loss for Bethel.

In the second game, Kayla Eggly and Quezada each pitched three innings.

Ciera Flores went two for two hitting for Bethany with two home runs and four RBIs. Millenni Lucero went three for four with two RBIs. Cratty went three for three.

Emalee Overbay drove in Bethel’s run.

Riley Johnson took the loss for Bethel.

Bethany is 24-25, 18-5 in KCAC play.

Bethel ends the season 9-29, 6-18 in KCAC play.

First game

Bethel;000;000;—;0;3;5

Bethany;011;114;—;8;10;0

Jackson (L, 2-9), Duer 4 and Overbay; Quezada (W, 16-11) and Russell. HR — Bty.: Quezada (6). Time — 2:18.

Second game

Bethel;000;100;—;1;6;3

Bethany;204;201;—;9;11;0

Johnson (L, 2-13), McMichael 3, Duer 5 and Overbay; Eggly, Quezada (W, 17-11) 4 and Rosa. HR — Bty.: Flores 2 (14, 15). Time — 2:28.