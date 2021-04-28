Area baseball, softball

The Kansan

BASEBALL

Non League

Cheney 12, Halstead 4

Cheney 11, Halstead 4

HALSTEAD — The Halstead High School baseball team dropped a pair of games to Cheney Tuesday at Riverside Park in Halstead.

The Dragons fell 12-4 and 11-4.

In the first game, Cheney jumped out 8-1 after two innings.

Carter Hiebert went two for three hitting for Halstead with an RBI.

Halstead used four pitchers with Dylan McDonald taking the loss.

In the second game, Cheney scored in every inning but the second.

Kaleb Wise went two for three hitting for Halstead.

Carson Considine took the loss.

Halstead is 6-6 and hosts Nickerson Friday.

SOFTBALL

Heart of America

Sedgwick 8, Sterling 4

Sedgwick 16, Sterling 0

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal softball team swept Sterling Tuesday in HOAL play in Sedgwick.

The Cardinals won 8-4 and 16-0.

The second game was called after three innings on the 15-run rule. Taylinn Lacey pitched a no-hitter in the second game, striking out two. She threw just 26 pitches, facing 10 batters. An error gave Sterling its sole base runner.

Sedgwick scored 11 runs in the first inning. Lacey had two hits and three RBIs. Paige Brown, Maya Werner and Brianne Catlin each drove in two runs.

In the first game, Werner struck out 11 in 6.1 innings.

Catlin had four hits with two RBIs.

Sedgwick is 10-3, 10-1 in HOAL play, and hosts Remington Friday.

Moundridge 16, Inman 1

Moundridge 24, Inman 2

INMAN — The Moundridge Wildcat softball team is on a four-game winning streak after a HOAL sweep of rival Inman Tuesday in Inman.

The Wildcats won 16-1 and 24-3. The first game was called after five innings, while the second game was called after three innings on the 15-run rule.

In the first game, Moundridge jumped out 6-0 after two innings, scoring 10 runs in the fifth.

McKenzie Elmore struck out eight batters in five innings for the win.

Emma Blough drove in three runs. McKenzie Elmore drove in two runs.

In the second game, Moundridge scored 16 runs in the third inning.

Emily Durst struck out three in the win.

Addi Falco, Elmore and Blough each drove in three runs.

Moundridge is 6-4 overall and in league play. The Wildcats play Thursday at Little River.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Railers-Horton 12U 17, Newton Baseball Club-Weeks 12U 2