Sports briefs

The Kansan

TENNIS

Kansas Tennis Coaches Association

Prep boys’ team rankings

Class 6A — 1. Shawnee Mission East (last week 1), 2. Blue Valley North (2), 3. Manhattan (3), 4. Blue Valley Northwest (4), 5. Blue Valley West (5). Others: Blue Valley — Topeka Washburn Rural — Olathe West.

Class 5A — 1. Salina Central (1), 2. Maize South (2), 3. Maize (3), 4. Kapaun-Mt. Carmel (5), 5. Bishop Carroll (4). Others: St. Thomas Aquinas, NEWTON, St. James Academy.

Class 4A — 1. McPherson (1), 2. Independence (3), 3. Topeka Hayden (2), 4. Buhler (5), 5. Bishop Miege (4). Others: Abilene, Parsons, Labette County.

Class 3-2-1A — 1. Wichita Collegiate (1), 2. Kansas City Christian (2), 3. HESSTON (3), 4. Wichita Classical (4), 5. Conway Springs (5). Others: Sterling, Smoky Valley, Central Plains.

Railer netters win tourney

VALLEY CENTER — The Newton High School boys’ tennis team won the Valley Center Invitational Saturday.

Newton topped the six-team field with 19 points, followed by Emporia with 11, McPherson and Valley Center each with 10, Conway Springs with six and Wichita Northwest with four.

“Super proud of the boys today,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “They all came out ready to compete for our first win of the season.”

At first singles, Jonah Schloneger finished 3-0 to take first, beating Frank Reyes of Wichita Northwest 8-4 in the finals.

At second singles, Ben Friesen-Guhr finished third at 2-1.

At first doubles, Max Musser and Zeke Thompson finished second at 3-1.

At second doubles, Otis Musser and Justin Franz won the title at 3-0, beating Dylan Davis and Brock Guion of Emporia 8-2 in the finals.

Newton competes Tuesday at the Hesston Invitational.

Valley Center Inv.

Saturday

Team scores — Newton 19, Emporia 11, McPherson 10, Valley Center 10, Conway Springs 6, Wichita Northwest 4.

Newton results

First singles — 1. Jonah Schloneger (3-0): W Ayden Johnson McP. 8-0, W Colby Osner CS 8-4. F. W Frank Reyes WNW 8-4.

Second singles — 3. Ben Friesen-Guhr (2-1): L Tyler Bontrager McP. 8-3, W Riley Johnson CS 8-0. F. W Caleb Rose VC 8-3.

First doubles — 2. Max Musser-Zeke Thompson (3-1): W Aidan May-Seth Ohl CS 8-2, L Taylor Moorman-Brenden Kienholz Emp. 8-4, W Logan Dean-Aydin Lewis VC 8-6, W Alex Houston-Ty Kraemer McP. 8-0.

Second doubles — 1. Otis Musser-Justin Franz (3-0): W Colson Hicks-Braden Razak McP. 8-0, W Jace Pauly-Bradyn Stevens CS 8-0. F. W Dylan Davis-Brock Guio Emp. 8-2.

Moundridge sweeps Bennington

BENNINGTON — The Moundridge High School baseball team claimed a pair of wins over Bennington Friday in Heart of America League play.

Moundridge won 14-2 and 11-2. The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

“Guys played well tonight,” Moundridge coach Jason Rains said. “After several days not playing games due to weather we came out sharp and focused. We hit the ball well, pitched with a lot of grit and played solid defense in both games.

“Several players had great nights. Good team wins overall. We have a tough stretch coming up with strong opponents so we need to continue playing well and compete. Win each day, that’s all we can ask.”

In the first game, Moundridge scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning.

Wyatt Falco had four hits with five RBIs for the Wildcats. Anthony Everhart had two hits with three RBIs. Jon Schlosser had two hits with two RBIs.

Ethan Brandeweide pitched the complete-game win, allowing two runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

In the second game, Logan Churchill had three hits and three RBIs. Falco and Schlosser each had three hits and two RBIs. Brandeweide had two hits and two RBIs.

Everhart pitched 5.2 innings for the win, striking out eight. Schlosser finished the game, striking out two.

First game

Moundridge;(11)20;10;—;14;17;0

Bennington;( 0)00;20;—;2;3;1

Brandeweide (W) and Falco; Huelsman (L), McDowell 1, Stanley 4 and McDowell, Huelsman 1.

Second game

Moundridge;301;313;0;—;11;19;0

Bennington;000;002;0;—;2;7;0

Everhart (W), Schlosser 6 and Falco; Newton (L), Stanley 5 and McDowell.

Hesston baseball swept

PRATT — The Hesston High School baseball team dropped a pair of Central Kansas League games to Pratt Friday in Pratt.

Hesston fell 8-0 and 11-4.

In the first game, Pratt broke the game open with five runs in the fifth inning.

Cody Wohlgemuth took the loss for Hesston, striking out four in 4.1 innings.

In the second game, Hesston took a 3-0 lead in the first inning, but allowed five runs in the third inning, one run in the fourth inning, four runs in the fifth inning and a run in the sixth.

Beau Warden drove in two runs for Hesston. Wohlgemuth and Brady Cox each had two hits.

Brady Cox pitched four innings in the loss, striking out six.

Hesston is 10-3, 8-3 in CKL play, and plays Friday at Smoky Valley.

First game

Hesston;000;000;0;—;0;4;3

Pratt;021;050;x;—;8;7;1

Wohlgemuth (L), Shelite 5 and Warden; Shanline (W) and n/a.

Second game

Hesston;300;000;1;—;4;9;5

Pratt;005;141;x;—;11;10;0

Bra.Cox (L), Shelite 5 and Lange, O’Halloran; Espino (W) and n/a.

Sedgwick softball tops Eagles

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick High School softball team downed Canton-Galva 14-6 Friday in Sedgwick.

The other score of the doubleheader was not reported.

The Cardinals took a 10-5 lead after three innings.

Maya Werner had three hits and four RBIs for Sedgwick. Brianne Catlin had three hits and three RBIs. Taylinn Lacey had three hits and two RBIs.

Lacey pitched for the win, striking out seven.

Sedgwick is 8-3, 8-1 in HOAL play, and hosts Sterling Tuesday.

Can-Gal;005;100;0;—;6;10;3

Sedgwick;523;004;x;—;14;13;4

Friesen (L) and Kidd; Lacey (W) and Brown.

Remington baseball splits

BROOKVILLE — The Remington High School baseball team split a Heart of America League doubleheader against Ell-Saline Friday in Brookville.

Remington won the first game 8-5 and lost the second game 17-2 in four innings on the 15-run rule.

Remington led the first game 4-1 after four innings. Each team scored four runs in the seventh.

Braden Hays threw three innings of relief for the win, striking out three. Josiah Claassen finished the game for the save. Starter Braden Scribner struck out four in 3.2 innings.

Duke Kinley drove in two runs. Scribner and Evan Claassen each had two hits and an RBI.

In the second game, Remington was held to two hits. Josiah Claassen drove in a run for the Broncos. Sterling Lies took the loss.

Remington plays Friday at Sedgwick.

First game

Remington;120;100;4;—;8;8;2

Ell-Saline;010;000;4;—;5;7;5

Scribner, Hays (W), J.Claassen (S) 7 and Kinley; Work (L), Schneider 3, Goddard 7 and Powell.

Second game

Remington;002;0;—;2;2;2

Ell-Saline;066;5;—;17;7;1

Lies (L), J.Claassen 2, Forster 3, Boughfman 4 and Kinley; Bell (W), Bradley 4 and Powell.

Wildcat softball sweeps

BENNINGTON — The Moundridge High School softball team won a pair of games in Heart of America League play Friday at Bennington.

Moundridge won 23-0 and 12-1. The first game was called after four innings on the 15-run rule. The second game was called after six innings on the 10-run rule.

In the first game, Moundridge blew the game open with 10 runs in the fourth inning.

McKenzie Elmore tossed a two-hit shutout for the win, striking out one.

Erin Durst and McKenzie Elmore each had three hits and four RBIs. Kate Eichelberger had three hits with three RBIs. Kindall Elmore had two hits and two RBIs. Each Elmore hit a home run.

Each team had just four hits in the second game. Moundridge took advantage of seven walks and four Ell-Saline errors.

Emily Durst pitched the win for Moundridge, allowing an unearned run on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts.

McKenzie Elmore and Emma Blough each drove in two runs without a hit.

Moundridge is 4-4 and plays Tuesday at Inman.

First game

Moundridge;652;(10);—23;18;0

Bennington;000;( 0);—;0;2;10

M.Elmore (W) and n/a; Poepho (L) and n/a. HR — M: M.Elmore, K.Elmore

Second game

Moundridge;401;412;—;12;4;2

Ell-Saline;001;000;—;1;4;4

Em.Durst (W) and Elmore; Ingram (L) and Hodges.

YOUTH BASEBALL

Royals 14U 6, Vipers 13U 0

Royals 14U 15, Wellington Crusaders 14U 5

Royals 14U 13, Augusta Bullets 3

Royals 14U 11, Maize Monarchs 2

Royals 14U 15, Vipers 13U 0

Kansas Arsenal 12, Hesston Swathers 12U 2

Hesston Swathers 12U 7, Salina Kings 12U 5

316 Elite 12U 15, Swathers 12U 3

Buhler Nationals 12U 10, Hesston Swathers 12U 0

Railers 12U-Horton 10, Derby Panthers 0