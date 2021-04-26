Threshers swept by no. 25 Ottawa

OTTAWA — The post-season hopes for the Bethel College softball team were dashed after a pair of losses Saturday at 25th-ranked Ottawa in KCAC play.

The Threshers fell 8-0 and 6-1. The first game was called after five innings on the eight-run rule.

In the first game, Ottawa scored three runs in the first inning, two runs in the third and three more runs in the fifth inning.

Casson Rasmussen pitched a complete-game win for the Braves, allowing three hits with four strikeouts.

Rachel Duer took the loss for Bethel, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Skylar Jackson finished the game, allowing no earned runs on four hits with two walks.

Allison Kearney led the Ottawa offense with two hits in three at bats with a home run and four RBIs.

In the second game, Ottawa jumped out 5-0 after two innings, adding a run in the sixth. Krystal Castorena drove in a Thresher run on a fielder’s choice.

Loralei Gilbert pitched a complete game for the Braves to earn the win, allowing five hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Riley Johnson took the loss for Bethel, allowing five runs on six hits with four walks and a strikeout. Jesse McMichael finished the game, allowing no earned runs on two hits.

Lyndsey Loomis went two for four hitting for Ottawa, hitting a home run and driving in three runs. Analiese Galdeano finished the game, hitting a home run and driving in two runs.

Ottawa clinches the KCAC title at 20-2, 35-5 overall, and will be the top seed in the post-season tournament. Bethel falls to 9-27, 6-16 in KCAC play. Bethel ends the season Tuesday at Bethany.

First game

Bethel;000;00;—;0;3;1

Ottawa;302;03;—;8;8;0

Duer (L, 4-3), Jackson 3 and Overbay; Rasmussen (W, 21-3) and Rodriguez. HR — O: Kearney (3). Time — 1:20.

Second game

Bethel;000;000;1;—;1;5;2

Ottawa;410;001;x;—;6;8;0

Johnson (L, 2-12), McMichael 6 and Overbay; Gilbert (W, 4-1) and Galdeano, Kygar 5. HR — O: Loomis (3), Galdeano (1). Time — 1:35.

