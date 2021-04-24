Viking girls win 50th Nightingale Invitational

HALSTEAD — The Smoky Valley girls’ track team claimed the team title of the 50th Conrad Nightingale Invitational Friday in Halstead.

The Viking topped the 17-team field, downing Cheney 101-70. Hesston was third at 68, followed by Berean Academy at 51 and Halstead at 44.

The Smoky Valley boys finished seventh. Cheney won the meet at 91.33, followed by Wichita Trinity Academy at 77, Hutchinson Trinity at 59.33, Berean Academy at 57.33 and Concordia at 55. The Viking boys scored 51 points.

The Viking girls were paced by a 24-point performance in the pole vault. Belle Peters won in 12-0, followed by Noelle Peters in second in 9-6 and Breanne Peters in third in 9-6.

Belle Peters won the 200-meter dash in 26.54, the 100-meter hurdles in 15.96 — followed by Clara McElroy in third in 17.38 — and the long jump in 16-3.

Gracie Lambert won the 800-meter run in 2:20.63.

For the Smoky Valley boys, the team of Tytus Reed, Lukas Apel, Stephen Peterson and Ryan Heline won the 4x800-meter relay in a season-best time of 8:23.48.

Kort Sjogren won the javelin in 151-0, a season best by just shy of 10 feet.

Smoky Valley competes Friday at the Hillsboro Invitational.

