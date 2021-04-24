Reno County teams compete at Nightingale Invitational

HALSTEAD — The Hutchinson Trinity boys’ track team claimed a pair of first-place finishes Friday at the 50th Conrad Nightingale Invitational in Halstead.

Smoky Valley won the girls’ title with 101 points, followed by Cheney at 70, Hesston at 68, Berean Academy at 51 and Halstead at 44. Haven was 12th with 25 points. Hutchinson Trinity was 15th with 12 points.

Cheney won the boys’ title at 91.33, followed by Wichita Trinity Academy at 77, Hutchinson Trinity at 59.33, Berean Academy at 57.33 and Concordia at 55. Haven was 16th with four points.

For the Trinity boys, Ben Neal won the 110-meter high hurdles in 16.69. Lucas Hammeke won the long jump in 19-7.

Walt Gray took second in the 100-meter dash in 11.62.

For the Haven girls, Taylor Hoskinson was second in the 3,200-meter run in 12:29.82

Haven competes Tuesday at the Hesston CKTL meet, followed by the James Thomas Invitational Friday in Hillsboro.

Trinity competes Monday at Smoky Valley and Friday at the William Crosley Invitational in Cheney.

