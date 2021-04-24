Douglass, Berean Academy compete at Nightingale Invitational

HALSTEAD — The Pratt High School girls’ track team finished sixth, while the boys were 14th Friday at the 50th Conrad Nightingale Invitational in Halstead.

Smoky Valley won the girls’ title with 101 points, followed by Cheney at 70, Hesston at 68, Berean Academy at 51 and Halstead at 44. Pratt scored 41 points

Cheney won the boys’ title at 91.33, followed by Wichita Trinity Academy at 77, Hutchinson Trinity at 59.33, Berean Academy at 57.33 and Concordia at 55. Pratt scored 10 points.

For the Pratt girls, Sian Helfrich won the 300-meter low hurdles in 47.19. Helfrich was second in the 200-meter dash in 26.81.

The team of Emma Primrose, Helfrich, Daisy Herrman and Jaelynn Bridges finished second in the 4x100-meter relay in 53.08.

The Greenbacks compete Thursday at the McPherson Invitational.

