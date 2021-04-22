Sports Calendar

The Kansan

April 24 through May 2, All times Central

Saturday, April 24

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Bethel @ Ottawa 1 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Highland CC @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., Wichita State @ Cincinnati 3 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Tabor Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus @ Hesston College (W p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Kansas City 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Sunday, April 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Wichita State @ Cincinnati noon.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Fort Scott CC 1 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Monday, April 26

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Derby Inv. (Derby G&CC) TBA; Hesston @ Maize South Inv. (Auburn Hills GC) 1 p.m.; Remington, Sedgwick, Goessel, Burrton @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Highland CC 2 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Detroit 12:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Philadelphia 6 p.m. (Cox 782 by subscription).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Arlington @ Wichita 7 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Houston @ Kansas City NWSL 7:30 p.m. (Paramount+).

Tuesday, April 27

PREP TRACK — Halstead, Moundridge @ Sedgwick CKTL (Thresher Stadium) 4:30 p.m.; Hesston @ Solomon CKTL (Kansas Wesleyan) 4:30 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Goessel CKTL 4:30 p.m.; Remington @ Central of Burden Inv. 3 p.m.; Peabody-Burns @ Burrton CKTL 4:30 p.m.

PREP BASEBALL — Cheney @ Halstead 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Inman 3 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Cheney @ Halstead 4 p.m., Moundridge @ Inman 3 p.m., Sterling @ Sedgwick 4:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Hesston Inv. II 9:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Derby 6:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Pittsburgh 5:35 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Oklahoma City @ Boston 6 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Wednesday, April 28

COLLEGE BASEBALL — MidAmerica Nazarene JV @ Hesston College (2) 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Southeast (Neb.) CC @ Hesston College (W 5:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO HOCKEY — Utah @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Pittsburgh 5:35 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Thursday, April 29

PREP TRACK — Newton @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Halstead @ Hesston Inv. (Hesston GC) 1 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Goddard Eisenhower Inv. (Conslover GC) 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SOCCER — Salina South @ Newton 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — Bethany JV @ Hesston College (2) 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Johnson County CC @ Hesston College 5 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (M), Topeka TBA.

PRO BASKETBALL — New Orleans @ Oklahoma City 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Friday, April 30

PREP TRACK — Newton @ El Dorado Inv. (BG Products Stadium) 4 p.m.; Halstead, Burrton @ William Crosley Inv., Cheney 3:30 p.m.; Hesston, Berean Academy, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick, Peabody-Burns @ Hillsboro Inv. (Tabor College) 2:30 p.m.;

PREP BASEBALL – Campus @ Newton 4 p.m., Nickerson @ Halstead 4 p.m., Smoky Valley @ Hesston 4 p.m., Remington @ Sedgwick 4 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL — Campus @ Newton 4 p.m., Nickerson @ Halstead 4 p.m., Smoky Valley @ Hesston 4 p.m., Remington @ Sedgwick 4 p.m.

PREP GOLF — Newton @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 8 a.m.

PREP GIRLS’ SWIMMING — Newton @ Great Bend Inv. (Barton County CC) 4 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State (1 p.m., ESPN+; 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (M), Topeka TBA.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Saturday, May 1

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Championships (M), Topeka TBA.

COLLEGE BASEBALL — East Carolina @ Wichita State 2 p.m.

COLLEGE TRACK — Bethel @ Southwestern Relays, Winfield TBA.

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Districts TBA 8 a.m.

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 7:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Real Salt Lake 1 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO BASKETBALL — Indiana @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO INDOOR FOOTBALL — Dodge City @ Wichita 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL — North Arkansas @ Hesston College (2) 1 p.m., East Carolina @ Wichita State 11 a.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL — Hesston College @ Cowley 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Highland CC (W 1 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Hesston College @ NJCAA Division II Districts TBA 8 a.m.

PRO BASKETBALL — Phoenix @ Oklahoma City 7 p.m. (TV TBA).

PRO HOCKEY — Wichita @ Allen 2:05 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

