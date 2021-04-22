Sports briefs
Bethel netters split
The Bethel College men’s tennis team edged NCAA Division II Emporia State 4-3, while the BC women fell to the Hornets 7-0 Wednesday at the Ward Tennis Center on the Bethel campus.
In the men’s meet, Emporia State won two of the three doubles matches to earn a point. The sole win for Bethel came from Milan Bucek and Jordan Singh at second doubles.
Bethel won four of the six singles matches to clinch the meet. Bucek, Michael Cech, Tomas Quercia and Zachary Shima each claimed a singles win. Quercia won 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 11-9 (third-set tie-breaker).
In the women’s match, Bethel was open at third doubles and sixth singles. The only player to win a set was Keity Shima at fifth singles, falling 6-1, 1-6, 10-1 (third-set tie-breaker).
The meet ends the season for the Bethel women.
The Bethel men compete in the KCAC post-season tournament beginning April 29 at the Kossover Tennis Center in Topeka.
WOMEN
Emporia St. 7, Bethel 0
SINGLES — Peyroche, Cyrielle E def. Krehbiel, Halle B 6-4, 6-1; Santiago Sanchez, K. E def. Domingo, Aurora B 6-0, 6-0; Mackova, Viktoria E def. Payton, Nalea B 6-2, 6-2; Caceras, Silvana E def. Loganbill, Mia B 6-0, 6-0; Biggs, Emma E def. Shima, Keity B 6-1, 1-6, 10-1 TB; Burr, Kelsie E won by default.
DOUBLES — Burr, Kelsie-Caceras, Silvana E def. Krehbiel, Halle-Domingo, Aurora B 6-0; Peyroche, Cyrielle-Santiago Sanchez, K. E def. Payton, Nalea-Shima, Keity B 6-0; Mackova, Viktoria-Fugit, Colby E won by default.
MEN
Bethel 5, Emporia St. 4
SINGLES — Bucek, Milan B def. Maia, Luiz E 6-3, 6-2; Cech, Michael B def. Nelson, Taylor E 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Quercia, Tomas B def. Brown, Harrison E 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 11-9 TB; Shima, Zachary B def. Correnza, Pablo E 6-2, 6-2; Belmonte, Theo E def. Pluis, Joaquin B 6-3, 6-3.
DOUBLES — Nelson, Taylor-Graf, Andy E def. Schrader, Nolan-Cech,Michael B 6-3; Bucek,Milan-Singh, Jordan B def. Maia, Luiz-Correnza, Pablo E 7-6; Brown, Harrison-Belmonte, Theo E def. Quercia, Tomas-Shima, Zachary B 6-3.
Lark softball splits
CHANUTE — The Hesston College softball team split a Jayhawk Conference Division II doubleheader Monday at Neosho County Community College.
Hesston lost the first game 5-4 and won the second game 7-6 in nine innings.
Game stats were not reported.
Hesston is 17-11, 9-7 in conference play, and plays Sunday at Fort Scott Community College.
HC women’s soccer falls
PRATT — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Pratt Community College 4-0 Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play in Pratt.
Scoring was not reported.
Pratt is 4-1 overall and in conference play. Hesston is 1-3 overall and in conference play.
Hesston hosts Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Hesston men fall to Pratt
PRATT — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Pratt Community College Wednesday in Jayhawk Conference Division II play.
Scoring was not reported.
Pratt is 3-3, 3-1 in Jayhawk Division II play. Hesston is 4-3, 2-2 in conference play. Hesston hosts Central (Neb.) Community College-Columbus at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
GOLF
Jayhawk Conference Championships
Sand Creek Station
Par 72, 6,836 yards
Team scores
Hutchinson CC;286;286;296;—868
Garden City CC;293;299;304;—896
Dodge City CC;299;307;309;—915
Barton County CC;297;303;320;—920
Kansas City (Kan.) CC;296;314;320;—930
Fort Scott CC;323;328;343;—994
Hesston College;340;347;345;—1,032
Coffeyville CC no team score
Individuals
*-non team scoring entry
1. Charlie Crockett Hut.;70;70;71;—211
2. Harry Crockett Hut.;69;71;74;—214
3. Ben Partridge Hut.;72;72;71;—215
4. Tradgon McCrae-* Hut.;71;79;70;—220
5. Isaac MacNaughton GC;69;76;77;—222
6. Carlos Conceicao BC;69;75;79;—223
7. Jake Stoneham DC;75;74;75;—224
T8. Cameron Rios-Ceballos-*;73;71;81;—225
T8. Philip Stjernlof GC;75;75;75;—225
T8. Oliwer Toiminen GC;74;74;77;—225
T11. Pontus Nordstrom BC;75;75;76;—226
T11. Adam Samnegard GC;77;74;75;—226
13. Cholnan Nunya DC;74;76;77;—227
14. Addison Alonzo Hut.;75;73;80;—228
15. Tommy O'Connor FS;75;75;79;—229
T16. Kitsakon Jairak-* DC;79;73;78;—230
T16. Colby Unruh KCK;72;79;79;—230
18. Carson Towey KCK;71;82;78;—231
T19. Woramett Bodhidatta;76;81;75;—232
T19. Carson Briggs DC;74;76;82;—232
21. Tom Gehring BC;77;74;82;—233
22. Blake Mullen KCK;74;75;85;—234
23. Guilherme Oliva GC;75;76;85;—236
24. Alexander Silfwergard-*;78;77;82;—237
25. Colby Campbell FS ;78;78;82;—238
26. Peeranat Suporn BC;78;79;83;—240
T27. Dylan Freund KCK;79;83;79;—241
T27. Jackson Lewis Hes.;76;82;83;—241
29. Charlie Hilton Hut.;82;81;81;—244
30. Antoine Martinot BC;76;79;91;—246
31. Tyler Horn DC;81;81;86;—248
32. Mark Towey KCK;88;78;84;—250
33. Noah Ortiz-* GC;89;79;87;—255
34. Will Kirk Hes.;90;82;86;—258
35. Trace Nieman-*;92;80;87;—259
36. Jacob Hall-* KCK;84;88;88;—260
37. John Simpson-* FS;83;85;94;—262
T38. Camden Knight Hes.;82;94;87;—263
T38. Garrett Sanchez-* GC;85;91;87;—263
40. Caleb Garcia FS;85;91;88;—264
T41. Keegan Ellington-* KCK;89;90;87;—266
T41. Brock Heide FS ;86;86;94;—266
43. Jarrett Fields FS;85;89;95;—269
44. Marshall Woolf Hes.;92;89;89;—270
45. Logan May-* Cof.;105;96;102;—303
46. John Tallawan-* Cof.;104;103;110;—317