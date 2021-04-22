Livesay strikes out 26 as NHS softball sweeps

SALINA — The Newton High School softball team matched its win total from the 2019 season, claiming a sweep Thursday in a triangular in Salina.

Newton topped McPherson 11-1 and Salina Central 16-3. The McPherson game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Tegan Livesay pitched complete games in both games for the Railers. Against Central, she allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and 14 strikeouts. Against McPherson, Livesay allowed a run on three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts.

Against Central, Newton took a 6-0 lead after two innings. Leading 10-3, Newton scored six more runs in the top of the seventh.

Toria Thaw went two for five hitting for Newton, driving in six runs. Olivia Sandoval went four for five, driving in four runs. Mallory Seirer went two for four with an RBI. Abby Koontz went two for five with an RBI.

Emerson Turpin took the loss for Central, striking out four.

Against McPherson, Newton scored in every inning but the fourth.

Thaw was three for four with three RBIs. Livesay went two for two with three RBIs. Sandoval went three for four with two RBIs. Alyssa Mapes went two for three with an RBI. Seirer went two for three with four runs scored.

Brette Doile took the loss for McPherson.

Newton is 6-8 and hosts Campus at 4 p.m. April 30 at Kelsch Field.

vs. Salina Central

Newton;240;112;6;—;16;13;0

S.Central;001;101;0;—;3;6;5

Livesay (W) and MacKenzie Cusick; Turpin (L) and O’Conner.

vs. McPherson

McPherson;100;00;—;1;3;3

Newton;343;01;—;11;14;1

Doile (L) and Myers; Livesay (W) and MacKenzie Cusick.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com